DC Comics' 2022 Vision in The Daily LITG, 16th October 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, DC Future State and Pokémon GO

LITG t years ago, Colbert was retorted.

And Cyclops was back one more time.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Ait/Planet Lar publisher Larry Young

Cartoonist, comics teacher and Cartoon Museum staffer Steve Marchant

Former Bleeding Cool contributor, Comicon's Olly MacNamee

American Flagg and Doctor Strange comic book artist Mark Badger

Comic book illustrator Andrea Strarosti

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.