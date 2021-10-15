Lamb, Bam, Thank You Ma'am in The Daily LITG, 15th of October 2021
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Lamb Review: This Is A24 at Its Most A24 and It's Awesome
- David Michelinie Apologises to Todd McFarlane Over Venom Creator Claim
- Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Reveals Next Doctor?!
- Garth Ennis & Garry Brown Launch Peacemaker From DC Comics
- Funko Reveals Wave 2 of Marvel Studios What If…? Pop Vinyls
- The Wheel of Time: "The Great Hunt" Produces New Series Poster
- Bendis Pits Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes in January
- Mark Waid and Dan Mora on Batman/ Superman: World's Finest in 2022?
- Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Asserts the 'T' in LGBTQ
- Masters of the Universe Savage He-Man Coming Soon from Mattel
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- DC To Publish John Paul Leon's Last Comic, Batman/Catwoman In January
- Ablaze Publishing Announce Solicits For January 2022
- Nightwing Gets His Blue Finger Stripes Back In January 2022
- Batman: The Knight Explores Dark Knight Before He Was Dark in 2022
- Tini Howard, Nico Leon & Jordie Bellaire on Catwoman #39 From January
- Donny Cates' First Comics Credit Was As An Artist On Ant-Man & Wasp
- Tobias Taitt & Anthony Smith On Their Black Graphic Novel (Video)
- DC Cancels Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Omnibus For Now
- Viz Comic Does The Bullingdon Club With Baxter Basics MP
- Good Mourning, YA Graphic Novel by Circe Moskowitz & Caleb Hosalla
- PrintWatch: Gun Honey+Echolands+Soul Plumber+White+Righteous Thirst
- Original Cover Art To We Live #1 By Inaki Miranda Sells For $11,750
- There Will Be Fewer Flash #775 Than Comic Shops Ordered
- PrintWatch: Superman Son Of Kal-El #5 Second Printing Alongside First
LITG one year ago, Kindred, Star Trek and Superboy Prime
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Speculation Over *That* Amazing Spider-Man #50 Ending, Were We Right?
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Opening Title Scene Ripe for Speculation
- Death Metal #4 Uses Superboy Prime To Address Toxic Fandom (Spoilers)
- Full "An Inter-Egg-Sting Development" Research Tasks In Pokémon GO
- Pawniard, Sandile, & Vullaby Are Live In Pokémon GO
- How The Boys Subverts, Then Falls Prey to [SPOILERS] Trope: Opinion
- Crossover Is The Biggest Image Comics Launch Since Danger Girl
- He-Man, Charmed and Dave Bautista – The Daily LITG, 14th October 2020
- Thunderbolts Returns – King In Black Solicitations For January 2021
- Alan Moore's Complete Providence Compendium – Order Now
- Ava's Demon Kicks Half A Million on Kickstarter for Skybound
- Unboxing Marvel: The Bronze Age 1970–1980 From The Folio Society
- Mirka Andolfo Promises Mercy Sequel, Merciless From Image For 2021
- Callings, Clones and the Sheriff Of Blightspoke In Today's X Of Swords
- First Punisher Original Artwork Goes to Auction, Estimated $2 Million
- Little Bird Sequel, Precious Metal, Now From Image in 2021
LITG two years ago, Kevin Feige took the reigns
And Batman had only one way to talk with his children.
- Marvel Shocker: Kevin Feige Takes Over Comics as New Chief Creative Officer
- Batman Explains Why He Beats His Children in Batman #81 [Preview]
- Could New Comics Overlord Kevin Feige Kill the Marvel Universe?
- Top 5 Reasons WWE Fired Eric Bischoff and Made Brother Love Head of Smackdown
- Alan Davis Launches Tarot From Marvel Comics in January 2020
- Moira MacTaggert Will Get Her Own Comic in Dawn Of X
- Daily Mail Runs a Story About Dan Slott's Tweets About the Joker Movie
- Marvel Comics Solicits For Ruins Of Ravencroft, Iron Man 2020, Guardians, Star Wars and Thor Launches in January 2020
- Rob Liefeld is Happy Kevin Feige Took Over Marvel Comics, But He's Still Taking a Break
- "Suicide Squad" Actor Addresses Absence From Upcoming Sequel
- "House of X": Jonathan Hickman Writes about Fascism Again – He Always Did
- A Slightly More Sober Look at Tonight's Marvel Executive Changes – How Will This Affect the TV and Comics?
- Damian Gets Catfished in Teen Titans #35 [Preview]
- You May Not Have Enough Data To Use Google Stadia
- Only Adults With Children Allowed in Brooklyn's Loot Comic Shop
LITG three years ago, Gerry Conway still made headlines…
And we had, literally, over a thousand cosplay photos from NYCC.
- Gerry Conway Calls Out DC, Geoff Johns for Failing to Credit Comic Creators on Titans
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Receive Several New Options
- Wolverine Finally Takes Responsibility in Next Week's Old Man Logan #49
- Almost A Thousand Cosplay Photos From New York Comic Con 2018
- Goodbye, Jon Snow: Kit Harington has Shaved his Beard Off
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Aquaman and Justice League inker of Ivan Reis, Joe Prado
- Five Ghosts, Solar and Violent Love writer Frank J Barbiere
- Assassins Creed cover artist Amrit Birdi
- Writer of Exterminators, Hellblazer, Testament, and Swamp Thing, and former DC editor Jonathan Vankin
- Iron Man and Eternals writer Charles Knauf
