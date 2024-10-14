Posted in: Batman, Collectibles, Comics, Comics Publishers, Cosplay, Current News, DC Collectibles, DC Comics, DC Universe, HBO, Justice League, Movies, Pop Culture, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: DC All-In, GlobalComix

DC Comics Panels, Cosplay, GlobalComix Announcement at NYCC 2024

Ten days ago, Bleeding Cool stated that GlobalComix was going to announce that they were going to start publishing a DC Comics digital line.

Ten days ago, Bleeding Cool stated that GlobalComix was going to announce that they were going to start publishing a DC Comics digital line as part of their offering, a major move for both publishers and potentially the start of a consolidation of digital comic books away from what is left of Kindle and Comixology. No update yet, but it's why we've included the GlobalComix NYCC panel in this list of DC Comics-related panels lined up for the show when it kicks off this week… they are all DC All In.

Thursday

HBO's THE PENGUIN: Extended Sneak Peek and Conversations with Colin Farrell, Cast and Creatives

Thu, Oct 17, 2024 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Empire Stage

Join cast and creatives for a mid-season discussion and extended sneak peek of episode five of HBO's original limited series THE PENGUIN, from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. Panelists include Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb aka "The Penguin" and Executive Producer), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Deirdre O'Connell (Francis Cobb), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Clancy Brown (Sal Maroni), Lauren LeFranc (Showrunner and Executive Producer) and Mike Marino (Prosthetic Makeup Designer).

ICv2 Insider Talks Comic Industry Social Hour

Thu, Oct 17, 2024 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM River Pavilion: Professional Programming

Check in for the ICv2 Insider Talks and meet, mingle, and network with other leaders of the comics and graphic novel industry.

DC Universe Meetup and Photoshoot

Thu, Oct 17, 2024 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM South Concourse Meetups

Calling all DC universe cosplayers. If you are cosplaying a DC universe character (Batman Superman Wonder Woman etc) this meetup is for you. Since 2014 the DC Cosplayers East have hosted and gathered up for our annual photoshoot of DC cosplayers. We look forward to seeing all of heroes and villains of Gotham Metropolis and the rest of the DC universe again this year at New York Comic Con. Rebel Knight Creations, Robert Frank, Carlos Smith, DC Cosplayers East

DC Queer Trivia

Thu, Oct 17, 2024 • 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Location: Pride Lounge: 1C01-02

Test your Queer DC Trivia knowledge with the host of the Geeks OUT Podcast, Kevin Gilligan.

Bats in Translation: "Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League" and "Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios" Video Presentation and Panel

Thu, Oct 17, 2024 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Main Stage

An exclusive look at two upcoming animated Batman movies – "Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League" and "Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios ("Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires")". Join creative team members of each film as they share footage and discuss the process of crafting original Batman stories through the lense of each region's unique stories, mythologies, and culture. "Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza Leauge" is the sequel to the original anime film Batman Ninja (2018). This original Japan-made anime film features DC's iconic character, Batman, as he travels back to the Warring States Period. The sequel is produced by Warner Bros. Japan, and animated by Kamikaze Douga. Stayed tuned for more information. "Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios" ("Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires") is an original animated feature-length film that places the iconic DC Super Hero against the backdrop of the captivating history of Mexico and immerses fans around the world in the exciting culture of Mesoamerica. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Anima and Chatrone, Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios is a Particular Crowd film and based on characters from DC. Guests: Kazuki Nakashima, Shinji Takagi, Jumpei Mizusaki, José C. García de Letona , Juan Meza-León

ICv2 Insider Talks: The Next Comics Revolution

Thu, Oct 17, 2024 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM River Pavilion: Professional Programming

In four quick-moving 30-minute sessions, ICv2 looks at the landscape of the comics business, and three trends that could bring the next revolution in comics: ICv2 White Paper, presented by ICv2 CEO Milton Griepp, with the charts and graphs that show the state of the comics and graphic novel market; The Future of Comics Is Vertical, with Eisner-nominated ICv2 columnist Rob Salkowitz and the top execs from WEBTOON U.S. (David S. Lee) and GlobalComix (Christopher Carter); Direct-to-Consumer, the Ultimate Disintermediation?, with ICv2 CEO Milton Griepp and Nick Barrucci, CEO of Dynamite Entertainment, and Filip Sablik, former President of BOOM! Studios; and The New Wave of Comic Publishers, with top comics journalist Heidi MacDonald and Scott Dunbier, Founder of Act 4, and Robert Meyers, Director of Publishing at Bad Egg Publishing. Guests: Nick Barrucci, Christopher Carter, Scott Dunbier, Milton Griepp, David S. Lee, Heidi MacDonald, Robert Meyers. Filip Sablik, Rob Salkowitz

DC Comics: DC's Gotham City

Thu, Oct 17, 2024 5:15 PM – 6:00 PM Room 406.3

Walk the dark and gritty streets of the DC Universe with Alex Segura (The Question: All Along the Watchtower), Christian Ward (Two-Face, Batman: City of Madness), Dan Watters (Nightwing, Batman: Dark Patterns), Hayden Sherman (Batman: Dark Patterns), Tate Brombal (Batgirl), and more, for news and surprises involving Batman and the other protectors of Gotham City.

Friday

DC Universe Meetup and Photoshoot

Fri, Oct 18, 2024 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM South Concourse Meetups

Calling all DC universe cosplayers. If you are cosplaying a DC universe character (Batman Superman Wonder Woman etc) this meetup is for you. Since 2014 the DC Cosplayers East have hosted and gathered up for our annual photoshoot of DC cosplayers. We look forward to seeing all of heroes and villains of Gotham Metropolis and the rest of the DC universe again this year at New York Comic Con.

DC's Absolute/All In Universes

Fri, Oct 18, 2024 4:00 PM – 5:15 PM Room 406.2

Join Al Ewing (Metamorpho: The Element Man, Absolute Green Lantern), Clayton Henry (Action Comics), Dan Mora (Superman, Justice League Unlimited), Daniel Sampere (Wonder Woman), Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman), Jason Aaron (Absolute Superman), Jeff Lemire (JSA, Absolute Flash), Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern), Joshua Williamson (Superman), Nick Dragotta (Absolute Batman), Nick Robles (Absolute Flash), Ram V. (The New Gods), Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), Tom King (Wonder Woman), and more, in an oversized can't-miss NYCC panel that dives deep into DC Comics' new 2024 "All In" comics initiative and looks toward what's coming up in 2025!

Saturday

The McFarlane Toys Multiverse

Sat, Oct 19, 2024 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM River Pavilion: Professional Programming

Get an exclusive first look at the latest and greatest toys and collectibles from McFarlane Toys and Todd McFarlane himself! Explore exciting brands like DC Multiverse, Marvel, Bleach, Spawn and so much more. Join the McFarlane Toys team, along with special guests, who will provide an in-depth look at these highly anticipated products. Plus, there will be some thrilling surprises and giveaways you won't want to miss! Join us for an unforgettable event that promises to be a memorable experience for any collector! Brian Walters, AJ Morris, Todd McFarlane

Jim Lee & Friends

Sat, Oct 19, 2024 1:45 PM – 2:45 PM Room 409

At this year's New York Comic Con, DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee will treat fans to a powerful lineup of surprise announcements, reveals and special guests, along with great conversations with top comic creators, during DC's annual NYCC "Jim Lee & Friends" panel.

DC Universe Meetup and Photoshoot

Sat, Oct 19, 2024 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM South Concourse Meetups

Calling all DC universe cosplayers. If you are cosplaying a DC universe character (Batman Superman Wonder Woman etc) this meetup is for you. Since 2014 the DC Cosplayers East have hosted and gathered up for our annual photoshoot of DC cosplayers. We look forward to seeing all of heroes and villains of Gotham Metropolis and the rest of the DC universe again this year at New York Comic Con.

The Beat at 20: Publishers on the Past and Future of Comics

Sat, Oct 19, 2024 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM Room 408

The Beat's (Comicsbeat.com) 20th Anniversary Tour continues with some of the industry's most influential publishers talking about comics industry and how it has changed in the last 20 years, from the rise of graphic novels and manga to crowdfunding and digital. What does the future hold? What do readers want next? Beat editor-in-chief Heidi MacDonald is joined by Jim Lee (DC Comics), Tom Akel (Rocketship Entertainment), Filip Sablik (an exciting new project he will talk about here) and a surprise guest or two to celebrate The Beat's award-winning coverage of two tumultuous decades of comics history.

Max Original Animation Presents: CREATURE COMMANDOS

Sat, Oct 19, 2024 4:45 PM – 5:45 PM Empire Stage

Featuring can't-miss sneak peeks from the first title kicking off the new DC Universe, join the cast and creators for an exclusive discussion about the Max Original adult animated series CREATURE COMMANDOS, from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. Panelists include James Gunn (DC Studios Co-Chair and CEO; Executive Producer and Writer), Dean Lorey (Executive Producer), Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.), David Harbour (Frankenstein), Zoë Chao (Nina Mazursky), Steve Agee (Economos), Maria Bakalova (Princess Ilana), Alan Tudyk (Dr. Phosphorus) and Sean Gunn (GI Robot and Weasel). Moderated by Josh Horowitz (Host, Happy Sad Confused podcast).

Valkyrae Comic Announcement Spotlight

Sat, Oct 19, 2024 6:15 PM – 7:15 PM Room 406.2

Valkyrae, one of the top gaming streamers in the world, and GlobalComix are kicking off a partnership to bring an original action/fantasy series to life for her manga debut. Together with prolific manga and webtoon creator Brandon Chen and GlobalComix Head of Content Will Graves, Valkyrae will discuss and reveal a sneak peak of her upcoming project.

Sunday

"Teen Titans Go!" 400TH Episode Celebration

Sun, Oct 20, 2024 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM Room 405

Celebrate the longest running animated series in DC history, Teen Titans Go! Join showrunner and executive producer Pete Michail as well as the entire voice cast – Tara Strong, Greg Cipes, Khary Payton, Hynden Walch, and Scott Menville – for an exclusive screening of the special 400th episode ahead of its premiere later this year on Cartoon Network.

Popversus: DC vs. Marvel

Sun, Oct 20, 2024 12:45 PM – 1:45 PM Room 406.3

It's time to settle one of the biggest debates in pop culture: DC vs. Marvel. At New York Comic Con, ReedPop's Popverse convening the first-ever Popversus – a pop culture fight club weighing in on the biggest meta adversaries in movies, TV, and comics. For our first event, Popverse Video Producer Ashley V. Robinson will act as host (and referee) in the eternal debate of Marvel vs. DC. On one side we have Deadpool co-creator Fabien Nicieza speaking on behalf of Marvel, and Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow co-showrunner Marc Guggenheim representing DC. We're calling for a fair fight and a bit of fun, as some of your favorite celebs playfully defend their side and ultimately the audience deciding the winner.

