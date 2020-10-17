DC Future State and Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 17th October 2020

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including DC Future State, Pokemon Go and so much more.  The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: DC Future State and Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

DC Future State and Pokémon GO - The Daily LITG, 17th October 2020
DC Future State and Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 17th October 2020

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. Defeating Giovanni in Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters for Fall 2020
  2. DC Comics January 2021 Solicitations, Future State Frankensteined
  3. Conan O'Brien Casts NBC Trump Town Hall Shade, Evokes Tonight Show
  4. Todd McFarlane Talks New Spawn Figure Kickstarter Campaign
  5. Hasbro Unveils Deluxe Figures from Transformers: The Movie
  6. Catwoman Has A New Magnetic Suit For DC Comics 5G Future State
  7. Jonathan Kent is Superman, Bottling Metropolis for 5G/Future State
  8. Defeating Cliff In Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters For Fall 2020
  9. Defeating Sierra In Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters For Fall 2020
  10. DC Comics Turned 5G Into Future State, Publishing It All In 2 Months

ICYMI: Eleven more you may prefer from yesterday.

But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…

  1. Retailers Will Not Be Getting All The TMNT: Last Ronin They Ordered
  2. Cycling Through London The Day Before Tier 2 Restrictions Come In
  3. Dean Haspiel's Red Hook, Hits Season 4 – Blackout – at Webtoon
  4. Red X Makes Comics Debut In 5G Teen Titans Future State
  5. Preview: Flash, Shazam, Teen Titans Crossover For DC 5G Future State
  6. Conner Kent Future State Suicide Squad Has a 853rd-Century Black Adam
  7. Is Punchline The 5G Future State Version Of Harley Quinn?
  8. Jim Killen of Barnes & Noble Joins 2000AD and Rebellion Publishing
  9. Preview: Swamp Thing Is No Longer Alec Holland In DC 5G Future State
  10. Did Future State WW Yara Flor First Appear In Wonder Woman Annual #4?
  11. Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain are The Batgirls for Future State

One year ago, Justice League was ahead of the gane

And Scott, Jean and Logan were superheroes' first throuple.

Two years ago, Stephen Colbert killed Black Label.

And Cyclops was back one more time.

  1. The Future of Black Label at DC Comics – It's All Stephen Colbert's Fault?
  2. Outlander: Wanna Hear Caitriona Balfe's Sam Heughan Impression?
  3. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Jay Baruchel Talks Letting Hiccup Go at NYCC
  4. Back From the Dead? Marvel Confirms Cyclops on the Cover of Uncanny X-Men #11
  5. Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Receive Several New Options

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Cartoonist, comics teacher and London's Cartoon Museum curator Steve Marchant
  • Ait/Planet Lar publisher Larry Young
  • Comic book journalist Olly MacNamee
  • American Flagg and Doctor Strange comic book artist Mark Badger
  • Comic book illustrator Andrea Strarosti

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about DC Future State, Pokemon Go or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  