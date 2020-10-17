DC Future State and Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 17th October 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including DC Future State, Pokemon Go and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: DC Future State and Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Defeating Giovanni in Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters for Fall 2020
- DC Comics January 2021 Solicitations, Future State Frankensteined
- Conan O'Brien Casts NBC Trump Town Hall Shade, Evokes Tonight Show
- Todd McFarlane Talks New Spawn Figure Kickstarter Campaign
- Hasbro Unveils Deluxe Figures from Transformers: The Movie
- Catwoman Has A New Magnetic Suit For DC Comics 5G Future State
- Jonathan Kent is Superman, Bottling Metropolis for 5G/Future State
- Defeating Cliff In Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters For Fall 2020
- Defeating Sierra In Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters For Fall 2020
- DC Comics Turned 5G Into Future State, Publishing It All In 2 Months
ICYMI: Eleven more you may prefer from yesterday.
But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…
- Retailers Will Not Be Getting All The TMNT: Last Ronin They Ordered
- Cycling Through London The Day Before Tier 2 Restrictions Come In
- Dean Haspiel's Red Hook, Hits Season 4 – Blackout – at Webtoon
- Red X Makes Comics Debut In 5G Teen Titans Future State
- Preview: Flash, Shazam, Teen Titans Crossover For DC 5G Future State
- Conner Kent Future State Suicide Squad Has a 853rd-Century Black Adam
- Is Punchline The 5G Future State Version Of Harley Quinn?
- Jim Killen of Barnes & Noble Joins 2000AD and Rebellion Publishing
- Preview: Swamp Thing Is No Longer Alec Holland In DC 5G Future State
- Did Future State WW Yara Flor First Appear In Wonder Woman Annual #4?
- Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain are The Batgirls for Future State
One year ago, Justice League was ahead of the gane
And Scott, Jean and Logan were superheroes' first throuple.
- Did Justice League #34 Just Spoil the Next Month-and-a-Half of DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Flash Forward #2 Rewrites Heroes In Crisis – the Heroes Wally West Killed and His Timelost Kids… (Spoilers)
- Check Out Scott, Jean and Logan's Living Arrangements in X-Men #1 (Spoilers)
- Exactly How Batman Failed Alfred Pennyworth, Amongst Others – Batman #81 Spoilers
- Frank Miller Tells Us Whether Superman or Clark Kent is the Disguise in Superman Year One: Book Three (Spoilers)
- Carmen Carnero Draws X-Corp – a New X-Men Comic From Marvel in February 2020
- DC Comics Teases Upcoming Crisis 2020 in Today's Tales From The Dark Multiverse: Knightfall
- How Will Kevin Feige's Marvel Promotion Affect C.B. Cebulski's Position as Editor-In-Chief?
- "American Horror Story: 1984" – "Red Dawn" Means Final Battle… What?!?
- Could New Comics Overlord Kevin Feige Kill the Marvel Universe?
- Lesbian Sex on a Church Altar Between a Vampire and a Nun? Is Vampirella #4 Trying to Get a Moral Majority Petition Against It?
- Marvel Shocker: Kevin Feige Takes Over Comics as New Chief Creative Officer
- Hold Your Horses on Carmen Carnero's X-Corp
- A Slightly More Sober Look at Tonight's Marvel Executive Changes – How Will This Affect the TV and Comics?
- Speculator Corner: Is Director Devo From X-Men #1 From Uncanny X-Men #467 or Not?
Two years ago, Stephen Colbert killed Black Label.
And Cyclops was back one more time.
- The Future of Black Label at DC Comics – It's All Stephen Colbert's Fault?
- Outlander: Wanna Hear Caitriona Balfe's Sam Heughan Impression?
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Jay Baruchel Talks Letting Hiccup Go at NYCC
- Back From the Dead? Marvel Confirms Cyclops on the Cover of Uncanny X-Men #11
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Receive Several New Options
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Cartoonist, comics teacher and London's Cartoon Museum curator Steve Marchant
- Ait/Planet Lar publisher Larry Young
- Comic book journalist Olly MacNamee
- American Flagg and Doctor Strange comic book artist Mark Badger
- Comic book illustrator Andrea Strarosti
