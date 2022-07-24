Hulkling & Wiccan #1 Review: It's Okay, It's Okay Come Back To Me

Hulking & Wiccan #1 might be the definition of for fans only. If you liked Young Avengers, then you're here for page after page of shirtless Billy & Teddy whispering sweet nothings to one another while wondering if they're really right for each other.

That is figuratively the comic. If you're here for that, grab a spoon. Dig in.

For everyone else? Unclear. Maybe it's worth your time to see how Josh Trujillo and Jodi Nishijima talked Marvel into letting them make a fairly tame BL comic with Marvel's IP. There's a joy in seeing Jodi Nishijima draw Teddy in an ersatz magical girl uniform.

Special attention must be called out to the three people who made the adaptation of the digital comic to print, So Young Park, Jasmine Alvarez & Tim Smith 3. While not entirely seamless, Hulkling & Wiccan #1 reads well, and that's partially due to their work. They appeared to have stitched together two or three Marvel Unlimited short chapters. In at least one place (page 35), it's a little cramped and difficult to see, but translation between mediums is tough.

Marvel Unlimited feels like the right venue for these stories. They can get the issue out to readers quickly, and since the Young Avengers fanbase is already tech-savvy, they'll find Hulkling & Wiccan #1 (and stories like it) quick. There are downsides too. On Marvel.com, someone named Jasmine Alvarez is credited as the artist, whereas in the solicit and the comic, it's Jodi Nishijima. Whether that's an artifact of software error or human error, it makes the enterprise seem more fly by night than it ought to be. We host a preview of the comic here.

Hulkling & Wiccan have found their happy ending at last…or have they? When a magical artifact shows them the paths not taken in life and love, will Billy and Teddy find their way back to each other? Will they even want to? The hit Infinity comic by Josh Trujillo (United States Of Captain America) and Jodi Nishijima (Spider-Gwen: Gewnverse) appears in print for the first time!

Credits Writer Josh Trujillo Artist Jodi Nishijima Colorist Matt Milla Letterer Ariana Maher