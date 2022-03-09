Jared Padalecki & New Justice League in The Daily LITG 9th March 2022
LITG: Jared Padalecki, New Justice League and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Jared Padalecki Turned Gilmore Girls "Worst Moment" Into Life Lesson
- A New Justice League, For DC Comics' Dark Crisis
- Villain Debuts & Gunshots To The Head – DC Comics Last Pages Today
- When Grant Morrison Planned A Left Wing & A Right Wing Superman
- Better Call Saul Star Bob Odenkirk Says Rhea Seehorn "Saved My Life"
- My Dress-Up Darling Captures Our Hearts But Raises Some Concerns
- Defund The Green Lantern Corps (Justice League Vs Legion #2 Spoilers)
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In March 2022
- Superman Vs Lobo Vs WildStorm Vs Extreme Lateness #3 (Spoilers)
- Today, John Constantine Hits On Batman (Urban Legends #13 Spoilers)
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- So This is Ever After: Subversive LGBTQ YA Fantasy Debuts March 29th
- Chip Kidd to Do to Spider-Man What He Did to Fantastic Four
- Sinister Six Adaptoid Vs Amazing Spider-Man #900
- All Manner Of Batmannery In Batman-Related Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Amanda Deibert's Insane Pay Gap Story For International Women's Day
- If Jace Fox Had Done The Batman Movie, It Would Be A Lot Shorter
- Pokémon GO and Bob Odenkirk in The Daily LITG 8th March 2022
LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, Children Of The Atom and American Horror Story…
- Did Pokémon GO Redeem Itself With Fletchling Community Day?
- American Horror Story: So Is Season 10 Officially Named "Pilgrim"?
- Revealing The Names Of Marvel Comics' Children Of The Atom
- DC Comics Using The Word "Terf" In This Week's Green Lantern
- Mayans MC Shows How They Got to Ride Again; EZ Sees The Big Picture
- After Fourteen Years, Erik Larsen Finally Publishes Ant #12
- Giovanni Battle Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- This Is The Reason You're Seeing Evolved Spawns In Pokémon GO
- What's Next For 2021 Community Days In Pokémon GO
- Comic Creators On Jim Steranko's "Chinese Pandemic" Choice Of Words
- Own a Piece of Jeff Lemire's "The Nobody" Graphic Novel
- 2000AD In Search Of Brian Bolland Original Artwork For New Book
- You Can Have A Page from This Early Amanda Conner Vampirella Comic
- Graphic Novelist Sues US Government To Change Its Race Laws
- Power Rangers Special FOCing Today Sets Up 2021 Storylines
- Don't Worry WandaVision Fans, Mephisto Is Still Marvel's Big Bad
- American Comics Folk React To… Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan
- Nature's Design Challenge, Rebecca Donnelly Misa Saburi's First Comic
- One Year Ago We Ran Out Of Toilet Paper – Daily LITG, 8th March 2021
LITG two years ago – people still liked Joss Whedon.
And not all of those DC Omnibuses made it.
- "Supernatural" Season 15: "The End"; Collins Kicks Us In Our "Feels"
- "The Nevers": Upcoming HBO Series Had Us at "Joss Whedon" [OPINION]
- "American Horror Story" Season 10 Filming in Provincetown This Month?
- Nine DC Omnibuses For the End of 2020 – From Books Of Magic to Batgirl
- All of Neil Gaiman's Sandman in One Big Boxset For $250
- James Tynion IV Confirms That No, Punchline is Not Master Bruce
- "Heels" Star Stephen Amell "Blown Away" by STARZ Series' Cast
- Wobbling In "Super Smash Bros. Melee" Now Banned In The U.K.
- Transformers Tigratron Makes A Roar with New Figure from Hasbro
- "The Rookie" Season 2 "Follow-Up Day" Introduces Pete Davidson as Nolan's Brother [PREVIEW]
LITG three years ago – numbers were down
But MOMO was up
- DC Comics' New Method For Reducing Collections
- 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 14: Howerton on More Dennis
- Florida Comic Shop Launches 'Draw MOMO' Prize Event Tonight
- Paizo Officially Announces Pathfinder Second Edition Release Date
- Rob Liefeld's Major X Has Adamantium Sword, Can Kick Wolverine's Butt
Comic book industry birthdays.
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book editor Joellyn Dorkin
- Joe Gualtieri, comic book reporter
- John McShane, comic book editor and historian
- Andrew Hahn, comic creator