Jared Padalecki & New Justice League in The Daily LITG 9th March 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

padalecki
Image: The CW

LITG: Jared Padalecki, New Justice League and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Jared Padalecki Turned Gilmore Girls "Worst Moment" Into Life Lesson
  2. A New Justice League, For DC Comics' Dark Crisis
  3. Villain Debuts & Gunshots To The Head – DC Comics Last Pages Today
  4. When Grant Morrison Planned A Left Wing & A Right Wing Superman
  5. Better Call Saul Star Bob Odenkirk Says Rhea Seehorn "Saved My Life"
  6. My Dress-Up Darling Captures Our Hearts But Raises Some Concerns
  7. Defund The Green Lantern Corps (Justice League Vs Legion #2 Spoilers)
  8. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In March 2022
  9. Superman Vs Lobo Vs WildStorm Vs Extreme Lateness #3 (Spoilers)
  10. Today, John Constantine Hits On Batman (Urban Legends #13 Spoilers)

LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, Children Of The Atom and American Horror Story…

Revealing The Names Of Marvel's Children Of The Atom
LITG: Children Of The Atom
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Did Pokémon GO Redeem Itself With Fletchling Community Day?
  2. American Horror Story: So Is Season 10 Officially Named "Pilgrim"?
  3. Revealing The Names Of Marvel Comics' Children Of The Atom
  4. DC Comics Using The Word "Terf" In This Week's Green Lantern
  5. Mayans MC Shows How They Got to Ride Again; EZ Sees The Big Picture
  6. After Fourteen Years, Erik Larsen Finally Publishes Ant #12
  7. Giovanni Battle Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
  8. This Is The Reason You're Seeing Evolved Spawns In Pokémon GO
  9. What's Next For 2021 Community Days In Pokémon GO
  10. Comic Creators On Jim Steranko's "Chinese Pandemic" Choice Of Words
  12. Own a Piece of Jeff Lemire's "The Nobody" Graphic Novel
  13. 2000AD In Search Of Brian Bolland Original Artwork For New Book
  14. You Can Have A Page from This Early Amanda Conner Vampirella Comic
  15. Graphic Novelist Sues US Government To Change Its Race Laws
  16. Power Rangers Special FOCing Today Sets Up 2021 Storylines
  17. Don't Worry WandaVision Fans, Mephisto Is Still Marvel's Big Bad
  18. American Comics Folk React To… Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan
  19. Nature's Design Challenge, Rebecca Donnelly Misa Saburi's First Comic
  20. One Year Ago We Ran Out Of Toilet Paper – Daily LITG, 8th March 2021

LITG two years ago – people still liked Joss Whedon.

And not all of those DC Omnibuses made it.

  1. "Supernatural" Season 15: "The End"; Collins Kicks Us In Our "Feels"
  2. "The Nevers": Upcoming HBO Series Had Us at "Joss Whedon" [OPINION]
  3. "American Horror Story" Season 10 Filming in Provincetown This Month?
  4. Nine DC Omnibuses For the End of 2020 – From Books Of Magic to Batgirl
  5. All of Neil Gaiman's Sandman in One Big Boxset For $250
  6. James Tynion IV Confirms That No, Punchline is Not Master Bruce
  7. "Heels" Star Stephen Amell "Blown Away" by STARZ Series' Cast
  8. Wobbling In "Super Smash Bros. Melee" Now Banned In The U.K.
  9. Transformers Tigratron Makes A Roar with New Figure from Hasbro
  10. "The Rookie" Season 2 "Follow-Up Day" Introduces Pete Davidson as Nolan's Brother [PREVIEW]

LITG three years ago – numbers were down

But MOMO was up

  1. DC Comics' New Method For Reducing Collections
  2. 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 14: Howerton on More Dennis
  3. Florida Comic Shop Launches 'Draw MOMO' Prize Event Tonight
  4. Paizo Officially Announces Pathfinder Second Edition Release Date
  5. Rob Liefeld's Major X Has Adamantium Sword, Can Kick Wolverine's Butt

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Comic book editor Joellyn Dorkin
  • Joe Gualtieri, comic book reporter
  • John McShane, comic book editor and historian
  • Andrew Hahn, comic creator

