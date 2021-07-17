Low Key Loki In The Daily LITG, 17th Of July 2021

Low Key Loki in the Daily LITG, 17th July 2021

Loki Episode 4 Review: This Show Finally Got Weird
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Loki E06 Review: Marvel Still Fundamentally Misunderstands TV Writing
  2. Funko FunKon Day 3 – MOTU, Harry Potter, DC Comics, and More
  3. DC Comics October 2021 Solicitations In Full – Not Just Batman
  4. Marvel Legends Fan First Friday: Galactus HasLab Revealed
  5. Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update
  6. Is Image Comics Pioneering A New Gilded Age Of Comics?
  7. Star Trek: Discovery Star Sonequa Martin-Green Offers Season 4 Update
  8. Funko FunKon Day 2 Reveals – Suicide Squad, Cap Wolf, and More
  9. Transformers Shattered Glass Jetfire Chooses His Path With Hasbro
  10. Andrea's Return To The Walking Dead? (Spoilers)

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, Wonder Woman 1984 Photos

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, the appearance of Grifter on a Batman cover suggested an immediate return of WildStorm to DC Comics. Well, it took a year.

  1. 15 New Images from Wonder Woman 1984 from Recently Released Books
  2. Grifter and Maybe Wildstorm to Return To DC and Batman?
  3. Dancing with the Stars Made the Wrong Pick with Tyra Banks: Opinion
  4. American Horror Story: Angelica Ross' Season 10 Words Speak Volumes
  5. Giant-Size X-Men: Magneto #1 is 50 Cents of Comic in a $5 Bag [XH]
  6. Ghost Recon Breakpoint Adds AI Teammates Today
  7. Wild-n-Out Host Nick Cannon Fired by ViacomCBS Over "Hateful Speech"
  8. Pokémon GO Friendship Event Is The Final Challenge Before GO Fest
  9. The Masked Singer Host Nick Cannon Has FOX Support, Posts Apology
  10. X-Men Free Comic Book Day Suggests Sunset Of X to Follow Dawn Of X

LITG two years ago, it was San Diego Fifty.

One year ago, San Diego Comic-Con began its fiftieth annual event.

  1. Marvel to Kill Off Immortal Hulk in October's Immortal Hulk #25
  2. Matthew Rosenberg Says It Was Painful to Kill Off So Many X-Men
  3. Could Batman #75 Bring Us A Brand New Robin? (Possible Spoilers)
  4. Meet the New Writers of James Bond 007 – Vita Ayala and Danny Lore
  5. The PlayStation Classic Is Now Only $20 And Still Seems Pricey
  6. 37 Reasons Why Tomorrow is A Monster Wednesday for New Comics Day
  7. "Castle Rock" Season 2: The Town Begins to Take Shape Again [IMAGES]
  8. The Batman's Grave: Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch Series Launches in October
  9. "Preacher" Season 4: Jesse, Tulip, Cassidy, Herr Starr's "Impressions"
  10. "Rick and Morty" Season 4 Images: Rick Goes "Gladiator"? Crocubots?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Christos Gage, writer on DaredevilSpider-Man, 
  • Richard Moore, creator of Far West, Boneyard and Deja Vu.
  • Brian Andersen, creator of Mormon superhero The Stripling Warrior.
  • Jason J. Hughes, Co-owner All the Rage Comics & Games.

