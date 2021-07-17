Low Key Loki In The Daily LITG, 17th Of July 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Low Key Loki in the Daily LITG, 17th July 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Loki E06 Review: Marvel Still Fundamentally Misunderstands TV Writing
- Funko FunKon Day 3 – MOTU, Harry Potter, DC Comics, and More
- DC Comics October 2021 Solicitations In Full – Not Just Batman
- Marvel Legends Fan First Friday: Galactus HasLab Revealed
- Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update
- Is Image Comics Pioneering A New Gilded Age Of Comics?
- Star Trek: Discovery Star Sonequa Martin-Green Offers Season 4 Update
- Funko FunKon Day 2 Reveals – Suicide Squad, Cap Wolf, and More
- Transformers Shattered Glass Jetfire Chooses His Path With Hasbro
- Andrea's Return To The Walking Dead? (Spoilers)
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Robin and Flatline, Sitting in a Tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G?! Robin #7
- Coffin Bound Creators Show Us How Gotham Became The Arkham City
- Who Will Betray the Justice League in October's Last Ride #6?
- Scott Snyder To Write New Batman/Fortnite With Donald Mustard
- Image Comics Partners With Panel Syndicate For Friday
- Mike Mignola's Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club Set for October
- Listen To Blur's Graham Coxon New Graphic Novel, Superstate
- Whose Secret Origin Will Be Revealed In Mighty Morphin #10?
- Late And Returnable: Superman And The Authority
- Lunar Thinks Shops May Order Too Many DC Free Comic Book Day Titles
- Aquarius: Book Of Mer, Sighted- Thank FOC It's Friday, 16th July 2021
- Reginald Hudlin To Direct Black Cotton Star Graphic Novel Adaptation
- Stray Dogs Make A Big Noise In This Week's Advance Reorders
- Dynamite Creates Curiosity Books Kids Line For Paw Patrol
- Where It All Began For The Walking Dead – Daily LITG 16th July 2021
LITG one year ago, Wonder Woman 1984 Photos
As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, the appearance of Grifter on a Batman cover suggested an immediate return of WildStorm to DC Comics. Well, it took a year.
- 15 New Images from Wonder Woman 1984 from Recently Released Books
- Grifter and Maybe Wildstorm to Return To DC and Batman?
- Dancing with the Stars Made the Wrong Pick with Tyra Banks: Opinion
- American Horror Story: Angelica Ross' Season 10 Words Speak Volumes
- Giant-Size X-Men: Magneto #1 is 50 Cents of Comic in a $5 Bag [XH]
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Adds AI Teammates Today
- Wild-n-Out Host Nick Cannon Fired by ViacomCBS Over "Hateful Speech"
- Pokémon GO Friendship Event Is The Final Challenge Before GO Fest
- The Masked Singer Host Nick Cannon Has FOX Support, Posts Apology
- X-Men Free Comic Book Day Suggests Sunset Of X to Follow Dawn Of X
LITG two years ago, it was San Diego Fifty.
One year ago, San Diego Comic-Con began its fiftieth annual event.
- Marvel to Kill Off Immortal Hulk in October's Immortal Hulk #25
- Matthew Rosenberg Says It Was Painful to Kill Off So Many X-Men
- Could Batman #75 Bring Us A Brand New Robin? (Possible Spoilers)
- Meet the New Writers of James Bond 007 – Vita Ayala and Danny Lore
- The PlayStation Classic Is Now Only $20 And Still Seems Pricey
- 37 Reasons Why Tomorrow is A Monster Wednesday for New Comics Day
- "Castle Rock" Season 2: The Town Begins to Take Shape Again [IMAGES]
- The Batman's Grave: Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch Series Launches in October
- "Preacher" Season 4: Jesse, Tulip, Cassidy, Herr Starr's "Impressions"
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4 Images: Rick Goes "Gladiator"? Crocubots?
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Christos Gage, writer on Daredevil, Spider-Man,
- Richard Moore, creator of Far West, Boneyard and Deja Vu.
- Brian Andersen, creator of Mormon superhero The Stripling Warrior.
- Jason J. Hughes, Co-owner All the Rage Comics & Games.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
