Marvel Comics Panels, Giveaways & WhatNot Party at NYCC 2024

Marvel Comics have a bunch of panels or New York Comic Con next week, including with Todd McFarlane, Hasbro and Magic The Gathering

Article Summary Discover Marvel's lineup at NYCC 2024 with panels, giveaways, and exclusive sneak peeks.

Catch the Marvel and Magic: The Gathering collaboration and exciting merch from Hasbro and others.

Attend panels and workshops featuring Marvel creators, including drawing and role-playing sessions.

Explore diverse topics like Afro-Futurism, women in comics, and special needs reading benefits.

Marvel Comics have a bunch of panels or New York Comic Con next week, official ones announcing new projects and giving away free exclusive variant covers to be flipped in seconds on eBay, licensed companies such as Todd McFarlane, Hasbro and Magic The Gathering, who will be showing off their comic book-derived merch, Marvel comics creators doing their thing and a few fan projects on the side… Marvel's Booth #2153 will include costumes from the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again as well as a photo opp from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. A hands-on demo of the mobile action game Marvel Contest of Champions for its 10-year anniversary and the first look at Marvel and Magic: The Gathering's upcoming collaboration. Which is meant to look something like this, thanks to someone's aborted attempt to sell them early. Oh and yes, a Year in Marvel '24 Release Party at the Whatnot Hero House on the Friday night.

Wednesday

Retailer Day, includes Marvel Comics presentation at the River Pavilion,

at the River Pavilion, PRH Direct Market Sales Team will reveal a new promotional item for comics retailers and present helpful new features coming to PRHComics.com,River Pavilion, 2:25pm.

Thursday

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

Thu, Oct 17, 2024 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Room 409

This is it, True Believers – the biggest comics panel of the weekend! Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, VP of Digital Media & Creative Strategy Ryan Penagos – aka Agent M – and other Marvel guests including writer Ryan North (Fantastic Four) are here to give fans a glimpse into the future of your favorite heroes – including the thrilling adventures of Marvel's First Family, the newest milestones of mutantkind, the future of the Ultimate line, and more! Plus – What does the future hold for the Marvel Universe now that Doctor Doom has become the Sorcerer Supreme? Attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!

Thu, Oct 17, 2024 6:15 PM – 7:15 PM Family HQ: Workshops 1E01

Learn how to draw your favorite crime-fighting-girl-and-dino duo, with the help of Asia Simone, artist of Scholastic's Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur: Wreck & Roll, and Amy Reeder, cover artist and co-creator of Marvel's original comic series. Moderated by original series editor Chris Robinson, our panelists discuss how Moon Girl's look has evolved through the years, from comic book to animated Disney show to graphic novel. Watch them demonstrate their approach and give it a try yourself! Open to all ages; art supplies will be provided.

Thu, Oct 17, 2024 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM Room 406.1

Last summer, right when he needed it, my autistic son really connected with a classic comic book. In the fall of 1974, the prestigious Children's Television Workshop teamed up with Marvel Comics to publish the Electric Company Spidey Super Stories comic books. The simple, fun, diverse and relatively non-violent stories were designed to help 6-to-10-year-olds learn to read, and have aged surprisingly well. They continue to have great developmental value, especially for young autistic and special needs readers. Panel moderator Britton Payne (VP BALA Nickelodeon), Jean Thomas(writer, Spidey Super Stories), Jim Salicrup (Writer/Editor, Spidey Super Stories) and Hannah Bogen Novak, M.S., CCC-SLP (speech and language therapist) will discuss the origin of the venture, the structure of the stories, the "far-out" concepts (including the first black Spider-Woman, Spider-Man vs Jaws, and the infamous Thanos-Copter), and the modern developmental value of the 57-issue run.

Friday

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game LIVE! Ft. Glass Cannon Network

Fri, Oct 18, 2024

2:45 PM – 4:45 PM

Room 408

Join the Glass Cannon Network and their special guests as they smash, clobber, and thwip their way through an exciting and hilarious adventure that you won't want to miss.

Fri, Oct 18, 2024

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Inner Roadway Meetups

Join the NY Fantastic Four for an epic time of superhero snaps and cosmic creativity at the **Fantastic Four Foto Fun**! Whether you're a die-hard Marvel fan a passionate cosplayer or a photography enthusiast this is the event you don't want to miss. Step into the world of the Fantastic Four and capture your favorite heroes in action. Our photo meet-up will be filled with exciting opportunities including: Marvel themed cosplay shoots photographers capturing every minute and Fan discussions on the latest movies and shows! Gear up strike a pose and join us for a day of **Fantastic Four Foto Fun**! Don't miss out on this superpowered photo meet-up—assemble your team and be part of the Marvel magic!

Fri, Oct 18, 2024 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM Room 409

A collaboration years in the making is almost here – and the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel panel at NYCC 2024 is the first place where Magic: The Gathering and Marvel fans can catch a glimpse at what's coming! With a panel of experts from both Marvel and Wizards of the Coast, you won't want to miss out on a first look at some of the surprises they have planned.

Fri, Oct 18, 2024 5:15 PM – 6:15 PM Room 408

Hasbro hosts an action-packed toy panel with brand marketing team members revealing exciting new products, giving fans a first look across its iconic action brands. The panel will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of TRANSFORMERS with new Studio Series figures, and announce new team members joining the G.I. JOE Classified Series line. And you won't want to miss the launch of the latest HasLab project for Ghostbusters! In addition, the panel will bring updates on the Hasbro lines inspired by Star Wars™, including The Black Series and The Vintage Collection, and MARVEL, including exciting news about the Marvel Legends product line.

Friday, Oct 18th @ 7:00 pm, Whatnot Hero House, 500 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018

Join us for an unforgettable celebration hosted by Whatnot and Marvel after day 2 of NYCC. The evening will feature the debut of the exclusive Year in Marvel '24 Comic Trading Packs, celebrity signings, live artist painting, and will be capped off with a set by one of New York's top DJs. Don't miss this epic night of comics, art, food and entertainment!

Saturday

Conversation with the King: Activism and Afro-Futurism with Atandwa Kani

Sat, Oct 19, 2024 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Room 406.1

Actor, activist Atandwa Kani may be best known for his role as young King T'Chaka in 2018's Black Panther, but his role as an activist for human rights in Africa in the footsteps of his father John Kani (who played older King T'Chaka in Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War) is less known. Join us for an in-depth discussion taking us behind the scenes of one of the best Marvel movies ever made, and behind the message and mission of the man cast in such a central role! Moderated by Blerdcon founder Hilton George, this New York Comic Con exclusive will be a must-see event!

Sat, Oct 19, 2024 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM River Pavilion: Professional Programming

Get an exclusive first look at the latest and greatest toys and collectibles from McFarlane Toys and Todd McFarlane himself! Explore exciting brands like DC Multiverse, Marvel, Bleach, Spawn and so much more. Join the McFarlane Toys team, along with special guests, who will provide an in-depth look at these highly anticipated products. Plus, there will be some thrilling surprises and giveaways you won't want to miss! Join us for an unforgettable event that promises to be a memorable experience for any collector! Guests: Brian Walters, AJ Morris, Todd McFarlane

Sat, Oct 19, 2024 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Room 405

Marvel masters collide in an unprecedented meeting of page and screen! Join Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski and very special surprise mighty Marvel guests as they discuss their mutual love for all things Marvel Comics, alongside some surprise creators. It's a behind-the-scenes trip through House of Ideas storytelling, including insider insights and unheard comic book anecdotes behind upcoming and past projects! Following the discussion, fans will receive an exclusive giveaway comic.

Sunday

Spotlight on Ryan Meinerding

Sun, Oct 20, 2024 12:15 PM – 1:15 PM Room 1B02

Spotlight panel on Ryan Meinerding: Join Marvel Studios' Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding as he takes you behind the scenes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his brand-new book The Art of Ryan Meinerding (Abrams; October 1, 2024, written by Paul Terry and Tara Bennett). Meinerding will share unprecedented insight into his creative process and never-before-seen work-in-progress character designs and illustrations spanning over 15 years of Marvel Studios' movies. Authors Paul Terry and Tara Bennett will moderate.

Sun, Oct 20, 2024 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM Room 409

The Women of Marvel Panel returns to New York Comic Con! Talent from across the Marvel Universe assemble to talk about breaking in as a creative, building a career in nerd spaces, how fandom has changed, and being a part of Marvel's 85-year legacy, while teasing what's next – including a behind-the-scenes look at the women-led X-titles starring Marvel's mightiest mutants! Plus, be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway.

Sun, Oct 20, 2024 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM Hall 1A: Author Autographing

A collection of acclaimed and bestselling authors writing in the Marvel universe will be on-hand to sign books and meet fans.

Guests: Alex Segura Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Frederick Joseph, Steve Foxe

Sun, Oct 20, 2024

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Room 409

Join Christopher Sean (voice of Ken Sato, Ultraman: Rising) and Tsuburaya Productions as we discuss what's in store for the Ultraman franchise in North America. Featuring voice actors from Netflix's Ultraman: Rising and the newly dubbed Ultraman Zero movies, a sneak peek at upcoming developments with Ultraman Arc, Marvel artists unveiling their gorgeous Ultraman Card Game art, and special live appearances by Ultra Heroes and Kaiju! Have your cameras ready!

Sun, Oct 20, 2024

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Room 405

Webheads, gather to discover what's on the horizon for Spider-Man, Venom, and the entire Spider-Verse! This November, Doctor Doom will grant Peter Parker eight extra lives to face an evil god … but will they be enough? The Amazing Spider-Man epic, 8 Deaths of Spider-Man, is upon us – And you don't want to miss this panel for the latest scoop. PLUS: Learn about the finale and aftermath of symbiotic saga Venom War – including the new ongoing series spinning out of it, All-New Venom! VP & Executive Editor Nick Lowe, Senior Editor Jordan D. White, and a host of extraordinary Marvel talent including writer Joe Kelly (Amazing Spider-Man) will reveal never-before-seen art, thrilling announcements, and more! And be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway.

Sun, Oct 20, 2024

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

River Pavilion: Interactive

You've just been bitten by a radioactive spider! Time to test your newfound strength, speed, durability, and agility in this fast-paced, immersive, MARVEL inspired Spider-Man workout. Do you need a mentor to help you with these superpowers? Maybe you'd like a mentor to help you feel more comfortable in fitness settings? Coach Heather Boddy of "Geeknasium" is here to make exercise more fun and accessible to nerds. Come in or out of cosplay (wearing clothing you can move in) for part discussion, part cardio workout. We will start by discussing how to channel your favorite fandoms while working out and then do a 35min Spider-Man themed cardio workout . All ages and fitness levels welcome!

Sun, Oct 20, 2024

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Inner Roadway Meetups

Join us for an exciting Marvel Universe Meetup where we'll celebrate everything marvel. From comic-book-fiend die hard fans to newcomers to the MCU this event will be just as fun. What to Expect: – marvel discussions: chat with others on all things marvel; from thoughts about the new deadpool and wolverine movie to new casted members joining the MCU this gives an opportunity to meet new people. – participating in a trivia game to put your marvel knowledge to the test. Contestants will compete for a sweet treat as well as a first place prize.

