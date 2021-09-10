Not-So-Immortal Hulk in The Daily LITG, 10th of September 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Joe Bennett Replaced By Greg Land On Timeless, Dropped By Marvel
- Zachary Levi Talks Marvel Death in Thor: Ragnarok
- Mark Waid/Bryan Hitch/Kevin Nowlan Black Label Superman From DC Comics
- Jonathan Hickman/Declan Shalvey Launch X-Men Unlimited Weekly Today
- DC Planned For Every Comic To Tie In With Death Metal For Two Months
- When James Tynion IV Planned A Brand New Joker, Chase Kerry, For 5G
- Batman Forever Robin is Back With New Prime 1 Studio Statue
- Howard Mackie – Only Person Not Complaining About Marvel Unlimited?
- Tasks For Psychic Spectacular 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Alien Star Remains Uncertain About an Alien: Covenant Sequel
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Action Lab Creators Start Getting Publishing Dates – Or Rights Back
- ABLAZE Announces 2 New Kid's Graphic Novels for November
- Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar & Matt Wilson Launch King Conan #1
- Diamond Cancels Halloween ComicFest For 2021
- Kodansha To Publish Akira: Art Of Wall In June 2022
- More Mutant Fear And Hate in X-Force #23 & Excalibur #23 (Spoilers)
- Jim Lee's X-Men, Batman & The Boys Original Artwork At Auction
- Frank Frazetta's Captive Princess Painting Has Bids For Half A Million
- Original Art For Sandman House Ad, Signed, Up for Auction
- Galactus Needs His Nappy Changing In Defenders #2 (Spoilers)
- Tucker Carlson Vs Seth MacFarlane- The Daily LITG, 8th September 2021
LITG one year ago, Supernatural, Mandalorian, Pokemon
- Magic: The Gathering's Land's Wrath Commander Decklist Revealed
- The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Gets Back Into "Rick Grimes" Shape?
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
- Wolverine Gets A Big Bad Nemesis In X Of Swords – Solem
- End Of Empyre Reveals Future Of Marvel Comics (SPOILERS)
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
- How To Get A Lucky Pokémon In Pokémon GO: A Trading Guide
- The Wheel of Time Video Shows Amazon Series Bringing Words to Life
- The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Isn't Oppressed- She's Selfish: Opinion
- "Dune" Casting of Feyd Harkonnen Spotted on IMDb, then Vanishes
- Snyder and Daniel Invite Readers To Die Horrific Deaths In Nocterra
- Today's X-Factor #3 From Marvel Comics Has A Fortnite Crossover Too
- Is Hank McCoy, The Beast, Really Interning Russian Mutants On Krakoa?
- Is Peter Parker The Bad Guy In Amazing Spider-Man? (Spoilers)
- Christian Cooper Turns Central Park Incident Into Free Comic For DC
LITG two years ago, Match was the biggest thing of all.
When we all remembered there was a comic book character called Match.
- When You Get Paid For a Character No One Realised Was in X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- Dave Chappelle: How Comedy "Lost" Its Way [OPINION]
- The "Dungeons & Dragons" "Rick And Morty" Adventure Is On Amazon
- Rob Liefeld Forgives Sean Gordon Murphy, But Not Andrew Rev
- In This Issue of House of X, the X-Men Will Die! (Again) [X-ual Healing 9-4-19]
- "Fear the Walking Dead" S5E13 "Leave What You Don't": "TWD" Spoilers?
- Marvel's Champions Get Political For Incoming?
- Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo Relaunch Suicide Squad in December (Confirmed)
- "Marvel's Spider-Man" Releases A New Trailer Showing Off The Suits
- BBC Broadcasts Lost Monty Python Sketches For 50th Anniversary – Streaming Free, Globally
- DC Editorial Moves: Molly Mahan Now Senior Narrative Editor at Riot Games, Rob Levin Now at Humanoids Publishing
- How Fast Do Publishers Pay in 2019 – AfterShock Comics?
- "El Camino: A 'Breaking Bad' Movie": Aaron Paul Welcomes "Old Friend"
- Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky Calls Adult Comic Book Readers Morons
- "World Of Warcraft" Plagued With Second Day Of DDoS Attacks
- "The Matrix" Returns to Comics For Its 20th Anniversary – and so Does "Doc Frankenstein"
- Comic Stores Get Exclusive Cover for Michael Allred's David Bowie Graphic Memoir – 9 Page Preview
LITG three years ago, Wolverine had hot claws.
- King Thor vs. Phoenix Wolverine in Space; Plus: The Real Reason for Wolverine's Hot Claws Revealed
- Lying In The Gutters – 9th September 2018 – Dick Grayson Gets Winged
- Let's Take a Look at the Marvel Legends Venom Wave
- When Will Marvel Publish Uncanny X-Men #700?
- Fanboy Rampage No More? Gail Simone and Rob Schneider Broker Historic Peace
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Administrator of the Eisner Awards, and publisher as Exhibit A Press, Jackie Estrada.
- Nancy A Collins, horror writer and comics writer on Swamp Thing series, Jason Vs. Leatherface, Predator: Hell Come A Walkin and Dhampire: Stillborn.
- Co-creator of The Punisher, Firestorm and killer of Gwen Stacy, Gerry Conway.
- Chris Tresson, writer for Something Wicked and Future Quake.
- Charlie Kirchoff, Doctor Who and Judge Dredd comics colourist.
- Writer for FTL and All The Rage, Steven G Saunders.
- Travis McIntire, Editor-in-Chief at Source Point Press.
- Writer for All The Rage, Ian Ungstad.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.