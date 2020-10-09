Pokémon GO and Wolverine Watchmen, The Daily LITG, 9th October 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Pokémon GO, Wolverine Watchmen, Supernatural and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Pokémon GO and Wolverine Watchmen – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Generation One Shiny Pokémon That Aren't Released in Pokémon GO
- The Wolverine Watchmen Are Not What You Think
- Supernatural Fans Get Preview of Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker Look
- Dave Bautista, Ken Jeong to Team Up Against John Cena & Donald Trump
- The Ghosts of Pokémon GO: Halloween Is Coming
- The Boys Season 2 Finale Drops Early Because You Deserve Nice Things
- Funko Unveils New Set Ad Icon Pop Vinyls During Fun TV
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Story Editor Offers Update
- Giratina Origin Forme Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players
- X-Men Hugely Impacted By X Of Swords – Bigger Than House Of X?
ICYMI: ten more you may prefer from yesterday.
There was a lot spinning out of New York Comic Con/MCM/Metaverse…
- TikTok, Gang Warfare and More Announced by Archie Comics For 2021
- Marvel Comics Delays Eternals #1 Two Months Until January 2021
- Charles Soule Serialises High Republic In Star Wars Insider Magazine
- Tom Taylor Sells Two Graphic Novels, The Neverlanders, at Auction
- First Look At The Adventure Zone 4th Graphic Novel – Crystal Kingdom
- Skeleton Crew Studio and IDW Create Sandman Key To Hell
- Thirsty Secrets at The Women At Marvel Panel At NYCC/MCM/Metaverse
- Endless Winter Introduces Justice League Viking With The Viking Prince
- Fearscape Sequel, A Dark Interlude, Takes Shot At Warren Ellis
- We Only Find Them When They're Dead Sells 90K – Will It Crack 100K?
One year ago, Rob Liefeld was not suing Marvel
And the first 5G gossip was spreading.
- Is Rob Liefeld Going to Sue Marvel Comics?
- Jonathan Kent To Be The New Superman For DC Comics?
- Gossip: Wonder Woman Will Be the First to be Replaced in DC Comics' 5G?
- Watch Out, Watch Out, There are Powers Of X #6 Finale Spoilers About
- Gossip: Will Teen Lantern Take Over The Green Lantern Comic in 2020?
- David Tennant's Doctor Who to Meet Jodie Whittaker's Doctor in 2020 – in the Comics
- Some Potential DC Comics 5G Gossip From New York Comic Con
- Jon Kent Has a Surprise for Damian Wayne in Superman #16 [Preview]
- Gossip: Luke Fox, Jonathan Kent – What DC Comics' 5G is All About
- Marc Maron Goes After Todd Phillips' Comedy Comments
- Paving the Way for 5G in The Flash #80? [Preview]
While two years ago, Mark Millar was being wrong about Aquaman.
And Cyclops finally returned.
- Based on Trailer, Mark Millar Says Aquaman is Decades Better Than Marvel Cinematic Universe
- The Return of Cyclops? Plus All the Less Important X-Men News From NYCC [X-ual Healing 9-03-2018]
- A Better Look at Brian Bendis' Wonder Comics Line
- Stan Lee Issues Statement About Keya Morgan's 'Hostage Videos' to Bleeding Cool
- Cloak & Dagger Relaunched After Only 6 Issues as Cloak & Dagger: Negative Exposure
LITG: What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- NYCC/MCM Metaverse
- Launch of the online Lakes Festival.
- Comic Creators Club – Editorial Meeting Hosted by Comic Creators Club, 5pm-5.45pm UTC+1
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book creator of Grendel, Matt Wagner
- Uncharted comics publisher Martin A Stephenson
- Comic book retailer at Ssalesfish, Bret Parks
- Comic book creator of Thanos, Jim Starlin.
- Comic book creator Michael Netzer
