Prodigal Son Rising In The Daily LITG, 30th of May 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- The Returning Prodigal Son – The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
- Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"
- Prodigal Son Save, The Boys Squared: BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 May 2021
- Law & Order: "Crisis on Infinite Dick Wolf Shows" Coming? Meloni Wraps
- Who is Gohanks and Why is His Dragon Ball Super Card So Expensive?
- Japanese Pokémon TCG Set Eevee Heroes Secret Rares Debut Online
- When is a First Appearance of Gambit Not a First Appearance of Gambit?
- Sandman: Neil Gaiman Has Zero F*cks to Give Death, Desire Pushback
- Doctor Who Star Tom Baker's The Curator Returns for UNIT: Nemesis
- Todd McFarlane Gets Paid Double For Stargirl's Artemis As For Venom
- Penn State University Press Reveals Graphic Mundi Graphic Novel List
- Who Won The Columbia 10-Speed Racer On Avengers Annual #10?
- Emily Ryan Lerner Writes Alter Bridge: Tour Of Horrors Graphic Novel
- ABLAZE to Publish Friday Foster: The Sunday Strips For the First Time
- One Year On, Central Park Amy Cooper Sues For Racial Discrimination
- The Brothers Flick In Vault Comics' Wonderbound 2022 Graphic Novels
- PrintWatch: Radiant Black, Becstar, Nottingham Gets Fifth Printing
LITG one year ago – Yellow Hulk
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but it was all about the speculator and collector sales of a certain IDW Avengers comic book featuring the first appearance of the Yellow Hulk. Or the second. Which everyone has forgotten now.
- Hasbro Announces Star Wars: Rebels Black Series Re-Release
- Yellow Hulk Pushes IDW Avengers #10 to $46 on eBay But What About #9?
- Peter Parker Gets a Major Life Change in Amazing Spider-Man #43
- Fargo Season 4 Teaser Apologizes for Series' Awkward, Temporary Pause
- Comics Industry Reaction to… Christian Cooper in Central Park
- How The Justice League Really Despise Each Other (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics' Christian Cooper In Central Park Racial Confrontation
- Street Fighter Swimsuit Special From Udon Entertainment For August
- DC Comics and All WarnerMedia Employees Working From Home Till 2021
- Whatever Happened to John Ridley's Other History Of The DC Universe?
LITG two years ago – Following Tom King
A year ago, our favourite to follow Tom King on Batman was Tom Taylor and our second was James Tynion IV. Didn't work out too bad. Anyone put some money on it?
- 'Supernatural': Will Sam and Dean Get Their "Butch/Sundance" Ending?
- Bleeding Cool's Runners And Riders on Who Follows Tom King With Batman #86
- Mark Waid and Javier Rodriguez's History of the Marvel Universe to Get a Treasury Edition
- Someone Stole 14 Comics Worth $42,000 From Mile High in Denver
- Why Tomorrow's X-Men Grand Design: X-Tinction by Ed Piskor is Impossible to Review
- Tomorrow is Game Of Thrones For DC Comics – Last Knight, Doomsday Clock, Heroes In Crisis, Leviathan
- How Dark Knight Returns Changes Superman Year One (Spoilers)
- The Biggest Change Frank Miller is Making to Superman in Year One (Spoilers)
- How Scott Snyder Has Been Preparing For Batman: Last Knight On Earth… For Some Time (Spoilers)
- Does Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Have Mid or Post Credit Scenes? Suitable For Kids? [SPOILER FREE]
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Lynn Johnston, cartoonist of For Better Or For Worse
- Larry Marder, creator of Beanworld
- Jim Salicrup, Marvel editor, Topps EIC, Papercutz EIC
- David Steinberger, CEO of ComiXology
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
