The Returning Prodigal Son – The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
- Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"
- Wizards Of The Coast Teases New Magic: The Gathering Rule On Twitter
- Josh Williamson Was Set To Leave DC Comics Over 5G
- Wizards Of The Coast's New Longest-Named Black Bordered Magic Card
- Funko Breaks the Internet With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops
- Full DC Comics August 2021 Solicitations, Batman and the World Beyond
- The Sandman Casts Death, Johanna Constantine, More As 12 Join Series
- Inferno By Jonathan Hickman and Mahmud Asrar? (X-Men Spoilers)
- Vera Farmiga & Patrick Wilson Tease an Ambitious The Conjuring Sequel
- Marvel Legends Reveals: More Age of Apocalypse, Spidey 2099, More
- The Many Breakouts Of Laila Starr
- Yehudi Mercado Creates Sequel To Shazam!, Shazam! Thundercrack
- Former Oni Editor Ari Yarwood, Now Silver Sprocket Managing Editor
- Travel Foreman's Pencils For I Am Batman #0, Out In August
- Sneek Peek at The Corinthian in Sandman/Locke & Key Finale
- Marvel Launches New Star Wars High Republic Comic, Trail Of Shadows
- Aidairo Illustrations: Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Coming from Yen Press
- Rebellion/2000AD Solicits and Solicitations For August 2021
- Sneak Peek At Batman: The World, Country To Country
- PrintWatch: Stray Dogs and Shadecraft
- Slaying Demons in The Daily LITG, 27th May 2021
- John Romita Jr Artwork From Fantastic Four #35 60th Anniversary Issue
LITG one year ago – Christian Cooper.
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday it was all about former Marvel Comics writer and editor, Christian Cooper and his confrontation with Amy Cooper – no relation. With me wondering if any publicity-seeking comics publisher has gotten in touch. Turned out DC Comics did.
- Marvel Comics' Christian Cooper In Central Park Racial Confrontation
- Watchmen Creator Damon Lindelof Kicks Us in Our Season 2 Feels
- Street Fighter Swimsuit Special From Udon Entertainment For August
- Legend of Korra Cast Returns for Second Dark Horse Comic Book Reading
- Psych Star James Roday on Why Twin Peaks, Bobby Briggs Mattered
- No Improvement In DC Comics' #ConnnectedTogether Messages
- Funko Announces New Star Wars Pops That Include Revan and Malak!
- Could Warren Ellis's Wildcats Still Be A Thing? "Never Say Never…"
- Emma Frost Has Own Weapons Of Mass Destruction in Marauders #10
- How The Justice League Really Despise Each Other (Spoilers)
LITG two years ago.
From a time when whether or not Frank Miller's Superman Year One was or was not in the same continuity as the Dark Knight Returns was our biggest concern.
- 'Supernatural': Will Sam and Dean Get Their "Butch/Sundance" Ending?
- The Biggest Change Frank Miller is Making to Superman in Year One (Spoilers)
- Heroes In Crisis #9 Review – A Narrative Failure With Some Lovely Vistas and Headshots
- How Scott Snyder Has Been Preparing For Batman: Last Knight On Earth… For Some Time (Spoilers)
- Marvel Collects All the Tigra Comics They Can, Ahead of the TV Show
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Lynn Johnston, cartoonist of For Better Or For Worse
- Charles Marshall, writer on Planet of The Apes and Mortal Kombat.
- Chad Hunt, artist on Wolverine, Freak Force, FemForce and Outsiders.
- Geoffrey White, writer of Married… With Children
- Andrea Di Vito, artist on Dungeons & Dragons, Brath, The First and Nova.
- Sebastian F Piccione, writer of Sunday Knight Comics
- Chris Farnsworth, writer on 24 Legacy: Rules On Engagement and Dead Man Running
- Alicia Hollinger, artist on Heavy Metal Magazine
- Mike Imboden writes on Fist Of Justice.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
