Respect Batman & Superman's Authority- Daily LITG 3rd of November 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG: The eleven most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Arrow, Supernatural and Pokémon

LITG two years ago, Crisis was getting cast

And fake signatures were getting certified.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tomm Coker, artist on Black Monday Murders, Agents Of Atlas, Marksman, The Stand

artist on Black Monday Murders, Agents Of Atlas, Marksman, The Stand James Sterna , Owner / Photographer / Editor at Comics Xaminer

, Owner / Photographer / Editor at Comics Xaminer Bruno Letizia , teacher at ACCA Academy, artist on Izuna.

, teacher at ACCA Academy, artist on Izuna. Flint Dille , Transformers comics writer

, Transformers comics writer Edgar Delgado, artist on Darth Vader, Spider-Man

artist on Darth Vader, Spider-Man Matthew Sardo , founder of Monkeys Fighting Robots

, founder of Monkeys Fighting Robots Comics colourist, Holly M. Sanfelippo

Tom Grindberg , artist on 2000AD, Action Comics, Silver Surfer, Star Trek, Warlock & The Infinity Watch

, artist on 2000AD, Action Comics, Silver Surfer, Star Trek, Warlock & The Infinity Watch Aaron Sowd, storyboard artist, comics artist on Batman, Robin, Weapon Zero, Codename: Strykeforce

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, newlitg