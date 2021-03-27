Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty – The Daily LITG, 27th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Rick And Morty, Marvel Comics, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
- So James Gunn Made A Film Just For Gail Simone
- Rayquaza Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Law & Order SVU/OC Preview: Meloni Talks Return; Stabler's Jealous?
- Big Change Coming For Barbara and Jim Gordon in Joker #2 (Spoilers)
- Unboxing Justice League Mother Box After It Sat In The Sun For A Week
- James Gunn Tells Gail Simone She Should Really Read This Article
- Tributes Pour In for Arrested Development, Archer Star Jessica Walter
- Tasks & Rewards For Weather Week Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Young Justice: Greg Weisman Shares Season 4 Production Update
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Women of Marvel One-Shot To Give Marvel's Female Heroes The Spotlight
- Ellison and Cantirino Drop The Final Girls on ComiXology Next Week
- Magdalene Visaggio and Andrea Mutti Bring Cold Bodies to Dark Horse
- Jimmy Eat World Announces 555; An All-New Comic Book With Z2 Comics
- Dark Horse Announces Hellboy Omnibus Box Set, an Omnibus of Omnibi
- Why Marvel Comics Didn't Go "All-In" With Penguin Random House
- Batman: The Detective #1 To Bring Back The Knight And A New Squire
- Comic Store In Your Future – Why Do People Get So Upset Over A Mask?
- The Joker #2 – First 40-Page DC Comic To Go To $6 – But Not Batman
- An Amazing CGC Copy Of Avengers #4 Is On Auction At Heritage
- The Final Two Issues Of Cable Will Be Late
- Thoughts About Marvel Replacing Diamond With Penguin Random House
- Dave Cockrum's First Nightcrawler X-Men Original Artwork, At Auction
- A Big Change Coming To Mephisto In King In Black: Ghost Rider
- TOLDJA: Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir to Darkness Sells Out
- When Marvel Left Diamond For PRH – The Daily LITG, 26th March 2021
LITG one year ago – the comic books ran out.
And no one knew what to do.
- So What Happens To Comics Next Wednesday? April Fool?
- What Marvel And DC Are Saying During The Coronavirus Pandemic
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- Marvel Comics Let Diamond Off The Payment Hook For Now
- Will Marvel and DC Give Comics Its Big Crossover? #PleaseMarvelDC
- Is DC Comics Still Doing FOC? Because of Punchline?
- Brian Bendis Sets Up 5G, Crisis, Doomsday Clock in Legion #5 (Spoilers)
- Diamond Comic Distributors Making Redundancies Today
- A New Transformation for Immortal Hulk #33 – Or Is It? (Spoilers)
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
LITG two years ago – Snyder was cut
And Plison Ivy was problematic.
- Comic Book Writers Respond to Zack Snyder on Whether Batman Kills Or Not…
- Tomorrow's Heroes In Crisis #7 is the Poison Ivy Issue (Spoilers)
- When Batgirl One-Punched Blue Beetle in Heroes In Crisis #7 Preview
- As Immortal Hulk #16 Becomes a Three-Figure Comic on eBay Before Publication, it Gets Two Second Printings
- Something Important to Know When Reading Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Story in Detective Comics #1000 (No Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mike Friedrich, publisher of Star*Reach, writer for Justice League of America and Iron Man, former owner of WonderCon, deacon.
- Mike Chen, inker on Elementals, Robotech: The Macross Saga and The Black Hood.
- John Floyd inker on Archer & Armstrong, Batman, Silver Surfer, Django Unchained.
- John Taddeo creator of Superverse
- Tim Davis of Alternate Reality, Chicago
- Chris Batista, artist on Booster Gold, Steel Spider-Man 2099, Spaceknights, Thunderbolts, Legion, JLA and 52.
- Andrew Thomas, social media manager at Chapterhouse
- Shehi Scott of TRIBE Studio Comics
- Kyle David Ritter, comics colourist
- John Tinkess of Another Dimension Comics, Calgary
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
