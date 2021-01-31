Sneasels And Superman – The Daily LITG 31st January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's American Gods, Pokemon GO, Lucifer or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Sneasels And Superman – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- Tasks & Rewards For Sneasel Limited Research Day In Pokémon GO
- Funko Debuts New Comic Cover Pops With Action Comics #1
- Will CM Punk Return to WWE at the Royal Rumble?
- Lucifer Co-Showrunner Says Not So Fast on God as Season 5B's Big Bad
- Law & Order: OC Star Christopher Meloni Shares His NYC/NJ Commute
- Raikou Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- Hasbro Unveils Walmart Exclusive Star Wars Vintage Collection
- Pokémon TCG Previews Anticipated Shining Fates Set
- The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Eleven
- February 2021 Spotlight Hour & Breakthrough Details In Pokémon GO
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Jan Strnad Remembers A Life With Richard Corben
- Justice League Zack Snyder Cut Gets A Menu Option
- CBLDF – Defending Whistleblowers, Challenging Algorithms and Brexit?
- Taboo And B. Earl To Write Apache Ghost Rider, Kushala, For Marvel
- Million Print Run For Shannon Hale & LeUyen Pham OGN Friends Forever
- ComicsPRO Launch Their First Online Retailer Meeting In February
- Middlewest and Dragman Win Big Angouleme Comics Prizes
LITG one year ago – Baby Yoda crashed Sideshow
And My Hero Academia had a Heroes Rising
- Baby Yoda Revealed by Sideshow Collectibles, Crashes Site
- "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" Release Date Announced
- Was Margot Robbie a Little Chilly at the London Premiere of Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)?
- Baby Yoda Revealed by Sideshow Collectibles, Details Are Here!
- The Truth About Professor X, in Today's Dawn of X Comics – X-Force #6, New Mutants #6, Fallen Angels #6 and X-Men #5 Spoilers
- Will Jonathan Hickman's Decorum #1 Outsell His X-Men? Preview…
- The Return of The Children Of The Vault to Today's X-Men #5 (Spoilers)
- Today's Justice League #39 On Whether Doomsday Clock is DC Canon or Not (Spoilers)
- Gail Simone Tells Us All Why She Has No Worries About The Cast Of Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
- "Unsanctioned" Spoiled In Full! – "Magic: The Gathering"
LITG two years ago – Wally West Wasn't Dead
And Justice League looked ahead
- Why Would Anyone Believe Wally West is Really Dead in Flash Annual #2 (Spoilers)
- Justice League Annual #1 Lays Out The Immediate Future of the DC Universe
- What Clues Does Heroes In Crisis #5 Offer to Tom King's Next DC Comics Project? (Spoilers)
- Peter Parker is in His Mid-Twenties, Official, According to Mary Jane
- Crush, Lobo's Daughter, is DC's Latest Gay Character (Teen Titans and Mysteries Of Love In Space Spoilers)
And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Henry Barajas, DOO of Top Cow
- Grant Morrison, writer of Zoids.
- Jonathan Baylis, writer of So Buttons.
- Former 2000AD editor, Jonathan Oliver.
- Paty Cockrum, Marvel production designer, founder of the Dave & Paty Cockrum Scholarship.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.