Snowboards And Shoplifters – The Daily LITG, 21st of November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more.

Daily LITG: Snowboards and shoplifters – The ten most-read stories yesterday…

You know what was missing from this game? Snowboards. Courtesy of Tencent Games.
LITG: Snowboards. Courtesy of Tencent Games.

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets A New Winter Update With Snowboards
  2. The Joy Of Shoplifters – Comic Store In Your Future
  3. Walker Star Jared Padalecki Looks Forward to Welcoming You to Texas
  4. Boba Fett Goes Vintage With Limited BAIT x Kotobukiya Statue
  5. Nightwing #76 Review: At Last, It's Over
  6. Is The "No Match For Magmar" Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
  7. Transformers Beast Wars in IDW February 2021 Solicits
  8. Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5 Kanto Cup In Pokémon GO
  9. Shiny Slowpoke Has Been Released In Pokémon GO
  10. Flint & Lady Jaye Join The GI Joe Classified Line From Hasbro

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case, I don't know, you fancied reading about comic books.

  1. Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Scott Ian on Their New Z2 Graphic Novel
  2. Early Snoopy Appearance in Peanuts Original Strip Hits Record $192,000
  3. Geof Darrow Is Post Americana – Thank FOC It's Friday
  4. Image Comics' Full February 2021 Solicitations – And Two Moons
  5. AWA Has a Casual Fling – and Redemption – in February 2021 Solicits
  6. W.E.B. Of Spider-Man Back On Marvel Comics' Missing In Action List
  7. 2009 Origins of Blade Runner in Titan Comics February 2021 Solicits
  8. New Rick And Morty #1 Comic in Oni Press February 2021 Solicits
  9. Dave Sim Parodies Spider-Man No More For Cerebus In February 2021
  10. Faith, Luna, Orcs, Specter Inspectors in Boom February 2021 Solicits
  11. James Tynion IV Teases A Something Is Killing The Children Spin-Off
  12. The Origin Of The First Blade Runner on Next Week's Previews Cover

LITG One year ago, Ric was on his way out

But it would still take another year.

  1. Nightwing #66 Spoilers – Ric Grayson No More
  2. How Did Bruce Wayne Kill Alfred Pennyworth? Batman #83 Spoilers
  3. Comic Store In Your Future, All-Hail New Overlord of Marvel Comics Kevin Feige
  4. "Dead By Daylight" Shows Off New Killer With The Oni
  5. Is Wally West Going to Sit Down on Brainiac Then? Justice League #36 and Flash Forward Spoilers…
  6. MST3K Announces Their Own 24/7 Twitch Channel
  7. Alan Moore Announces He'll Be Voting – For The First Time in Over 40 Years – For Labour and Jeremy Corbyn
  8. Castlevania Is Ready for Your Return to Fight Dracula in New Statue
  9. "The Walking Dead" Season 10 Wrap; Jeffrey Dean Morgan "Outta Here"
  10. "Watchmen": Moore & Gibbons' Veidt NOT Damon Lindelof's [OPINION]

LITG Two years ago, bars were suing comic shops

They won as well.

  1. New York Bar Sues Image Comics and Forbidden Planet For $2 Million Over Dead Rabbit Trademark
  2. Cyclops and Wolverine Rebuild the X-Men in February, Starting With Another 8 Dollar Issue
  3. Who Does Marvel Believe Your Least Favorite X-Man Is?
  4. How is Your Walmart Displaying Those 100-Page Exclusive DC Comics?
  5. So… How Are You Meant To Count Avengers Issue Numbers Now?

Happening today:

Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. And I'm getting a cake.

  • Former Head Of Content at LINE Webtoon, and of Graphite, Tom Akel.
  • Vault PR man David Dissanayake.
  • Tess Fowler, artist on Kid Lobotomy.
  • Underground cartoonist Larry Welz .
  • Comico's Dennis LaSorda.
  • Me.

