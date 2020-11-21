Snowboards And Shoplifters – The Daily LITG, 21st of November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Snowboards and shoplifters – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Snowboards and shoplifters – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- PUBG Mobile Lite Gets A New Winter Update With Snowboards
- The Joy Of Shoplifters – Comic Store In Your Future
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Looks Forward to Welcoming You to Texas
- Boba Fett Goes Vintage With Limited BAIT x Kotobukiya Statue
- Nightwing #76 Review: At Last, It's Over
- Is The "No Match For Magmar" Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Transformers Beast Wars in IDW February 2021 Solicits
- Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5 Kanto Cup In Pokémon GO
- Shiny Slowpoke Has Been Released In Pokémon GO
- Flint & Lady Jaye Join The GI Joe Classified Line From Hasbro
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading about comic books.
- Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Scott Ian on Their New Z2 Graphic Novel
- Early Snoopy Appearance in Peanuts Original Strip Hits Record $192,000
- Geof Darrow Is Post Americana – Thank FOC It's Friday
- Image Comics' Full February 2021 Solicitations – And Two Moons
- AWA Has a Casual Fling – and Redemption – in February 2021 Solicits
- W.E.B. Of Spider-Man Back On Marvel Comics' Missing In Action List
- 2009 Origins of Blade Runner in Titan Comics February 2021 Solicits
- New Rick And Morty #1 Comic in Oni Press February 2021 Solicits
- Dave Sim Parodies Spider-Man No More For Cerebus In February 2021
- Faith, Luna, Orcs, Specter Inspectors in Boom February 2021 Solicits
- James Tynion IV Teases A Something Is Killing The Children Spin-Off
- The Origin Of The First Blade Runner on Next Week's Previews Cover
LITG One year ago, Ric was on his way out
But it would still take another year.
- Nightwing #66 Spoilers – Ric Grayson No More
- How Did Bruce Wayne Kill Alfred Pennyworth? Batman #83 Spoilers
- Comic Store In Your Future, All-Hail New Overlord of Marvel Comics Kevin Feige
- "Dead By Daylight" Shows Off New Killer With The Oni
- Is Wally West Going to Sit Down on Brainiac Then? Justice League #36 and Flash Forward Spoilers…
- MST3K Announces Their Own 24/7 Twitch Channel
- Alan Moore Announces He'll Be Voting – For The First Time in Over 40 Years – For Labour and Jeremy Corbyn
- Castlevania Is Ready for Your Return to Fight Dracula in New Statue
- "The Walking Dead" Season 10 Wrap; Jeffrey Dean Morgan "Outta Here"
- "Watchmen": Moore & Gibbons' Veidt NOT Damon Lindelof's [OPINION]
LITG Two years ago, bars were suing comic shops
They won as well.
- New York Bar Sues Image Comics and Forbidden Planet For $2 Million Over Dead Rabbit Trademark
- Cyclops and Wolverine Rebuild the X-Men in February, Starting With Another 8 Dollar Issue
- Who Does Marvel Believe Your Least Favorite X-Man Is?
- How is Your Walmart Displaying Those 100-Page Exclusive DC Comics?
- So… How Are You Meant To Count Avengers Issue Numbers Now?
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- Warsaw Comic Con hosted by Warszawska Feta. Festiwal Piwa, Wina i Sera, Poland.
- Heroes Dutch Comic Con, Heroic Tales, Jaarbeurs, Holland
- VA ComicCon, Top Secret Press, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia
- Budapest Comic Con, Budapest, Hungary
- Gallatin Comic Con, hosted by Towne Square Records & Comics EPIC Event Centre, Gallatin, near Nashville, Tennessee
- Blue Water International Comic-Con, Blue Water Convention Center, Port Huron, MI
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. And I'm getting a cake.
- Former Head Of Content at LINE Webtoon, and of Graphite, Tom Akel.
- Vault PR man David Dissanayake.
- Tess Fowler, artist on Kid Lobotomy.
- Underground cartoonist Larry Welz .
- Comico's Dennis LaSorda.
- Me.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Alan Dean Foster to Marvel solicits to Pokémon GO , what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.