Stargate, Law & Order, Captain Marvel – the Daily LITG 15th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – the Walking Dead hospital was in the news

And the first signs of the cancellation of 5G were among us.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bob Budiansky , artist on Transformers, creator of Sleepwalker,

, artist on Transformers, creator of Sleepwalker, Eric Zawadzki, co-creator of Headspace, Eternal, The Ghost Engine, Last Born and The Dregs.

co-creator of Headspace, Eternal, The Ghost Engine, Last Born and The Dregs. Stefano Raffaele, artist on Prometheus, Eternal Warrior, The Blackburne Covenant

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address

