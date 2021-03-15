Stargate, Law & Order, Captain Marvel – the Daily LITG 15th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Stargate Cast, Crew & Community Pay Tribute to Actor Cliff Simon
- Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Fin Asks Stabler What Took So Long
- Captain Marvel Turns to Animal Abuse to Overcome Alcoholism
- Amanda Waller And Her Problem With Superman And Superboy, All Of Them
- Animal Kingdom Season 5 Teaser: Deran Cody's Coming for What's His
- Dark Nights Death Metal McFarlane Toys Pre-Orders Go Live
- When Will Kalos Legendaries Arrive In Pokémon GO?
- Pokémon TCG Cosmic Eclipse Expansion: Complete Review
- Dynamite Destroys Dr Seuss Parody Comics Covers After Concerns Raised
- Stargate: SG-1 & Veteran TV Actor Cliff Simon Passes Away, Age 58
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Obscure First Appearance of Suicide Squad's Peacemaker Up for Auction
- The Week in Comics – Sunday, March 14th, 2021
- Obscure Comics: Ladies Home Journal December 1990, & TMNT
- What Can You Do For Your Comic Store In Your Future?
- The Debut of Alan Moore's Favorite Comic Character Up for Auction
- Eaglemoss/Hero Collector Solicits For June 2021
- Guillem March's Joker and Karmen – The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Wonder Woman #98 Silver Age Origin Reboot Up for Auction
- Gallery Of Greg Capullo Art From New Scott Snyder Creator-Owned Comic
- Californian Comic Store Gives Free Comics To The Vaccinated
- Former Valiant Executive Editor Joe Illidge Subtweets About Shadowman
- Amanda Waller And Her Problem With Superman And Superboy, All Of Them
- Stargate, Animal Kingdom, Captain Marvel – Daily LITG 14th March 2021
LITG one year ago – the Walking Dead hospital was in the news
And the first signs of the cancellation of 5G were among us.
- "The Walking Dead": Coronavirus Hits Hospital Rick Grimes Woke Up In
- Funko Knocks Their ECCC D&D Gelatinous Cube Out of the Park
- SCOOP: Why Was DC Comics' Generation Two: Age of the Metahuman Not in June 2020 Solicitations? The Changing 5G…
- What Will Wolverine Stab Next? Plus: the Return of Honey Badger! X-Force #9 [Preview]
- Coronavirus Toilet Paper Shortage? Here's Five Comics You Can Wipe Your Ass With
- CBS' NCAA Replacement Schedule: "Hawaii Five-O", "MacGyver" & More
- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.": Gregg, Bennet Support Early S07 Drop
- "Killing Eve" Season 3: Viewers' (and Eve & Villanelle's) Wild Ride [Teaser]
- Damian Wayne as Batman? Jonathan Kent as Superman? Tom Taylor Does His Own 5G With DCeased II
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Speculator Corner: Does FF #6 Shows How Jonathan Hickman Brings Inhumans Into X-Men Empyre? (Spoilers)
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"? Marc Guggenheim Knows Next Crossover
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Bob Budiansky, artist on Transformers, creator of Sleepwalker,
- Eric Zawadzki, co-creator of Headspace, Eternal, The Ghost Engine, Last Born and The Dregs.
- Stefano Raffaele, artist on Prometheus, Eternal Warrior, The Blackburne Covenant
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.