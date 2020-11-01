TMNT: The Last Ronin and Pokémon – The Daily LITG 1st November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including The Last Ronin and Pokémon – and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: The Last Ronin and Pokémon – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)
- Alolan Marowak Raid Spotlight For Raid Day In Pokémon GO
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes Strong for Halloween
- Alolan Marowak Raid Day Is Tomorrow In Pokémon GO
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Celebrates Sabrina's Halloween Birthday
- Costume Gengar Raid Spotlight: 2 Ways to Get the Shiny in Pokémon GO
- Batwoman, Walker, Flash & More: CW Offers Handy Premiere Cheat Sheet
- Superman: The Man of Tomorrow #18 Review: A Real Accomplishment
- Funko Officially Announces Batman Animated Black Light Pops
- Hannibal: Bryan Fuller Offers Season 4 Thoughts; Talks David Tennant
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…
- Jeff Lemire and Jock's Snow Angels, From ComiXology Originals in 2021
- 8 Retailer Exclusive Marvel Variants For December, 12 For January
- Murder Trial Begins For Tony Gushee, Arizona Comic Store Owner
- Great Britain – And Its Comic Shops – To Enter Lockdown Again
- Invisible Kingdom Final Volume To Be A Graphic Novel
- Steve Bell, Under Fire, for Latest Guardian Cartoon
One year ago, Jude Terror was doing that thing with Wolverine
And Keanu Reeves returned as John Constantine, in the comics.
- Does the Possible New Wolverine Logo Confirm a Long-Running X-Men Fan Theory?
- Keanu Reeves Appears as John Constantine in Today's Hellblazer
- The Moment Nightwing Lost His Dick in Nightwing Annual #2 (Spoilers)
- Why Adam Kubert Refused to Sign the Industry-Only Stan Lee Tribute Comic
- The Todd McFarlane-Signed, Slabbed and Certified Spawn… That Wasn't
- Does Superman Believe in God? Who Wins When Superman Fights Batman? Superman Giant #16 Mild Spoilers…
- "Doctor Who" Series 12: BBC Wants Us to "Watch This Space" – But Why?
- "Rick and Morty": Dan Harmon Signals Season 4 Writing Wrap: "60 To Go"
- A New Swear Word For DC Comics – and Harry Potter – in Today's Sandman Presents: Hellblazer
- DC Comics Announces Contents For Batwoman/Supergirl: World's Finest Giant #1
- Ch-Ch-Changes to Solicits For X-Men #5 & #6 and New Mutants #5 & #6
- John F. Kelly Said Marvel Chair Ike Perlmutter Didn't Know What He's Talking About
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- Tom King's Last Word About Batman in Batman Annual #4, Today, Requires Many New Writers (Spoilers)
- Deals and Delays For DC Comics – Harleen, Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity and Basketful Of Heads
- Is John Constantine Talking to Dan DiDio About the DC Timeline in Sandman Universe: Hellblazer Special? (Spoilers)
- Today, Tom Taylor Brings Two Of His Previous Series into DCeased #6 Finale (Spoilers)
- Valiant Launches Doctor Tomorrow in 2020 – Also Harbinger, Ninjak, Shadowman, Punk Mambo, Savage and X-O Manowar #Valiant2020
- "Rick and Morty": AEW's Best Friends, Orange Cassidy Hype Men [Video]
- "Star Wars": Benioff and Weiss Reportedly Wanted to Explore the Origins of the Jedi
- ComicbookDB.com Closing December – But Will Return, New and Improved
- "Crisis" Management: Candice Patton Has Us Wanting Lois/Iris CW Spinoff
- Artists Named for Marvel Comics' Incoming #1 Anthology
- The PlayStation 4 is Now The Second Best-Selling Console Ever
- Big Solicitation Change For Thor By Jason Aaron Vol 4 Hardcover Solicit
Two years ago, Heroes In Crisis was redefining Harley Quinn
While Mimic was facing the axe.
- Harley Quinn as Good as Batman? That's What Superman Thinks in Heroes In Crisis #2…
- Before You Kill Off An Original X-Man, Always Make Literary References (Extermination #4 Spoilers)
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia 'The Nightman Cometh': A Looketh Back
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- 10 DC Comics Covers Revealed From Jenny Frison, Mark Brooks, Josh Middleton and More
LITG: Happening today:
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
- Wonderland Comics Event hosted by Junk Craft Shop. "We will be setting up outside. Please bring mask use the distance rules. we will see you there," San Francisco, California, 8am-3pm PT
- DC Comics Artist – Ken Hunt Signing, hosted by Comic Store West, York, PA, noon-5pm ET
- Lucca Comics And Games, until Sunday.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Creator of Kaijumax, Heck and The Replacement God, artist/writer on Smax, Top 10, Zander Cannon.
- Writer of Cat & Mouse and editor on Malibu's Ultraverse, Roland Mann.
- Writer, editor and publisher of TPub Comics, Neil Gibson.
- Sean Clark, manager of Hourglass Comics & Games in British Columbia
- Co-creator of Black Cherry Bombshells and Moon Girl, Johnny Zito
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Pokémon GO and The Last Ronin or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.