Dead By Daylight Shares Latest Chapter & Future Plans Behaviour Interactive dropped new details about future Dead By Daylight plans, including the latest chapter of content.

Behaviour Interactive has released new details about their latest Dead By Daylight chapter called End Transmission, along with more of their plans for the furure of the franchise. Yesterday they dropped a bombshell by letting people know that Nichols Cage would be added to the game this July. Now we know the next chapter will be going into the sci-fi realm of hgorros with the additiion of The Singularity, which is basically this game's version of a murderbot with killing AI. They also revealed that there will be new collections of gear added to the game fewaturing the looks of the bands Iron Maiden and Slipknot, a new comic book on the way, and so much more. We got the details of everything for you below.

Dead By Daylight: End Transmission

The new Dead by Daylight Chapter, End Transmission, introduces sci-fi horror to the acclaimed action horror game. With a new Map, Toba Landing, set on a mysterious and terrifying planet, the Chapter takes players into a unique biome with menacing flora and an atmosphere unlike anything on Earth. The newest Killer, The Singularity, is a monstrous amalgamation of restructured organic matter and machine parts seeking to become the perfect lifeform. Hope rests with new Survivor Gabriel Soma, a talented technician whose determination helped him escape The Singularity and avoid the terrible fate that befell his crew. End Transmission will be released on June 13, 2023, via Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Epic Games Store, Windows Store and Nintendo Switch.

Fashion Forward

Exciting new cosmetics are on the way! The Dead by Daylight team is delighted to honor metal legends Iron Maiden and Slipknot with their own Collections. The Iron Maiden Collection is inspired by Eddie, the band's figurehead, and its numerous appearances on the group's album artwork, while the Slipknot Collection features 9 iconic masks that pay tribute to Slipknot's members. Stay tuned for more details. The upcoming Artists from The Fog Collection sets the spotlight on Dead by Daylight's incredibly talented community, and features 4 creators from Canada, the United States, Poland and Spain designing Outfits for two Killers and two Survivors. The fifth artist hails from Japan and is none other than the colorful Creative Director, Ikumi Nakamura, who designed Cosmetics for The Oni, The Legion, and Yui Kimura. The 7-Outfit Artists From The Fog Collection will be available later this summer. Lastly, fans can expect another major addition to the store offering in the next year with a Collection that will be nostalgic for long-time followers of Behaviour Interactive's work. Naughty Bear, the beloved deadly plushy going on a wild rampage, will be making its way to the game in the form of an Outfit for The Trapper, complete with a unique Mori.

What Lies Ahead

To close off this eventful roundup of news, the team at Behaviour Interactive is proud to present several upcoming projects that will push the boundaries of the Dead by Daylight world. These projects will expand the mythology of Dead by Daylight beyond the core game, offering players more paths into The Fog than ever before. The Dead by Daylight team is thrilled to announce that a brand new single-player interactive story game is in development from Supermassive Games, the acclaimed studio behind Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology, and The Quarry. The game will offer players an intense narrative experience filled with powerful life-or-death choices set within the backdrop of Dead by Daylight. More information on this project will be revealed later this year.

Since joining the Behaviour Interactive family, the Midwinter Entertainment team has been hard at work on an exciting new game set in the Dead by Daylight universe. This multiplayer PVE game will tackle themes of greed and lust for power, with teams of up to 4 players taking on a strange new corner of The Entity's Realm. This past March, Behaviour Interactive announced its collaboration with Hollywood powerhouses Atomic Monster and Blumhouse to develop a feature film adaptation of Dead by Daylight. The recruitment process for the film's director and screenwriter is currently under way. More details to come. Last, the awaited Issue 1 of the much-anticipated Dead by Daylight comic book, published in collaboration with Titan Comics, will be available at retailers and digitally in early June.