Magic: The Gathering Announces "Love Your Local Game Store" Program

Today, Wizards of the Coast announced a new promotion for Magic: The Gathering players, designed to encourage them to support their local gaming and hobby venues. Dubbed the Love Your Local Game Store program, this promotion offers players incentives for buying Magic products from local stores.

The rules for this promotion are very simple. If a player goes to their local game store and buys a Magic: The Gathering product, they receive a promotional copy of Reliquary Tower. This card has new art and flavor text and will be a mainstay for all sorts of players, but especially Commander players if we here at Bleeding Cool have any idea about that. In any case, this promotion is limited to one per customer.

Likewise, if a player buys a box of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, or a Mystery Booster box, they will receive a promotional copy of Hangarback Walker, printed in the style of the Godzilla Series of cards as "Mechagodzilla, Battle Fortress". This promotion, unlike the Reliquary Tower giveaway, does not have an upper limit on how many cards can be distributed in this way.

Finally, once players are actually able to convene in the future for in-store events, players will receive an art print featuring Vivien, styled after some of the promotional art from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, if they attend a "Love Your Local Game Store" event. These promotions are all available while supplies last. Players looking to get ahold of these offers should check with their local stores for availability.

What do you think of this promotion? Does the offer of cool promo cards appeal to you? Is this a good incentive to keep buying Magic products in a pandemic-stricken age? Let us know what your thoughts are below!