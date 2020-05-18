Magic: The Gathering Announces Love Your Local Game Store Program

Posted on | by Joshua Nelson | Comments

Today, Wizards of the Coast announced a new promotion for Magic: The Gathering players, designed to encourage them to support their local gaming and hobby venues. Dubbed the Love Your Local Game Store program, this promotion offers players incentives for buying Magic products from local stores.

Magic: The Gathering Announces "Love Your Local Game Store" Program
A promotional image from DailyMTG, Magic: The Gathering's news hub, showcasing this new program's appeal.

The rules for this promotion are very simple. If a player goes to their local game store and buys a Magic: The Gathering product, they receive a promotional copy of Reliquary Tower. This card has new art and flavor text and will be a mainstay for all sorts of players, but especially Commander players if we here at Bleeding Cool have any idea about that. In any case, this promotion is limited to one per customer.

Likewise, if a player buys a box of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, or a Mystery Booster box, they will receive a promotional copy of Hangarback Walker, printed in the style of the Godzilla Series of cards as "Mechagodzilla, Battle Fortress". This promotion, unlike the Reliquary Tower giveaway, does not have an upper limit on how many cards can be distributed in this way.

A better look at the Hangarback Walker and Reliquary Tower promotional cards from the "Love Your Local Game Store" program for Magic: The Gathering.
A better look at the Hangarback Walker and Reliquary Tower promotional cards from the "Love Your Local Game Store" program for Magic: The Gathering.

Finally, once players are actually able to convene in the future for in-store events, players will receive an art print featuring Vivien, styled after some of the promotional art from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, if they attend a "Love Your Local Game Store" event. These promotions are all available while supplies last. Players looking to get ahold of these offers should check with their local stores for availability.

The art print being offered through Wizards of the Coast's "Love Your Local Game Store" program for Magic: The Gathering.
The art print being offered through Wizards of the Coast's "Love Your Local Game Store" program for Magic: The Gathering.

What do you think of this promotion? Does the offer of cool promo cards appeal to you? Is this a good incentive to keep buying Magic products in a pandemic-stricken age? Let us know what your thoughts are below!

About Joshua Nelson

Josh Nelson is a Magic: The Gathering deckbuilding savant, a self-proclaimed scholar of all things Sweeney Todd, and, of course, a writer for Bleeding Cool. In their downtime, Josh can be found painting models, playing Magic, or possibly preaching about the horrors and merits of anthropophagy. You can find them on Twitter at @Burning_Inquiry for all your burning inquiries.

envelope  