Marvel Future Fight Receives A New Black Widow Update

Marvel Future Fight is cooking up a family reunion as the Black Widow update to the game will bring in characters from the film. The update adds in two new characters as you will get to play as Yelena Belova and Red Guardian, both of whom are able to be collected and played starting today. On top of that, four new uniforms have been added, including movie themed uniforms for Black Widow, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, and Taskmaster. The entire point of the update is to coincide with the film's release, which was set to be released on April 24th. But when the coronavirus happened, that pretty much killed the movie-going season until July 2020. What's more, the Black Widow film won't be out until November this year. But Netmarble isn't going to deny you the new content until then, so you can enjoy it for now until the film releases. You can read more about it below along with the trailer for the content.

Today's update also introduces a new Black Widow-themed Legendary Battle. The new battle adds three new stages consisting of backgrounds and characters that appear in Marvel's Black Widow. Future Pass, a new system that lets players earn pass points by progressing through existing content during the season for rewards at each pass point, has also been added to the game. By purchasing a Pass product, you can upgrade the Future Pass to get better rewards. Additionally, Black Widow has new ultimate skills and can now be upgraded to Tier-3, while the 'Awaken Potential' feature for Red Guardian is now unlocked. The 'Realize Potential' feature is also unlocked for Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Daredevil, Mockingbird, and Agent 13. Also, new stages 11-15 have been added to MARVEL Future Fight's Dimensional Mission mode. Other improvements have been made for players' convenience including updates to the S.H.I.E.L.D Academy.