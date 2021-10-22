Modiphius Launches Pre-Order For Several Star Trek Adventures Items

Modiphius Entertainment revealed today that several items for Star Trek Adventures will be going up for pre-order starting today. The big items that are going up for sale today are the wearable Tricorder Collector's Edition Boxed Set, the Star Trek Adventures Gamemaster's Guide, and Star Trek Adventures Player's Guide. All three products will be released in January 2022, and come with an immediate PDF delivery. We have the rundown of what's inside all three as you can pre-order them all through their shop

Tricorder Collector's Edition Boxed Set The tricorder boxed set is the world's first wearable roleplaying game for tabletop fans on the move and cosplayers alike. It contains a 304-page digest-sized core rulebook, campaign booklet, rules summary sheets, dice, tokens, and character cards for both the crew of the NCC-1701 U.S.S. Enterprise and the crew of the U.S.S. Lexington (featured in the Star Trek Adventures living campaign and forthcoming Shackleton Expanse Campaign Guide). Every component has been designed to immerse you in the style of the original series, with the full-color digest edition core rulebook featuring a graphic design based on the screen displays and color scheme of the original series' Enterprise, and lavish illustrations of the era. Its unique collector's edition dice match the colors of Captain Kirk's tunic in green and gold. Opening with a magnetic flap at the top of the box, it features paneling and texture designs based on the original tricorder prop. The tricorder is made from a durable ultra-density board, while the components inside are robust but lightweight. The boxed set also contains an exclusive original campaign, The Keyhole of Eternity, designed to be played with either a pre-generated crew contained in the tricorder boxed set or original characters you create.

Star Trek Adventures Player's & Gamemaster's Guides Exploring the wonders of the Shackleton Expanse and the rest of the Star Trek universe requires even more crews of players eager to play the game and new gamemasters to run the game to create exciting new game experiences. To that end, the Star Trek Adventures team developed two brand-new full-color digest-sized guides, set for release this Christmas season — the Player's Guide and the Gamemaster's Guide – to be companion volumes to the various core rulebooks (regular core, Klingon core, or tricorder digest) for the world's most popular Star Trek roleplaying game. Each guide is packed full of advice designed to help players and gamemasters create amazing Star Trek game experiences. Both guides contain: A primer on the essential elements of Star Trek and Star Trek Adventures

An overview of key Star Trek setting details and technology

Definitions of six key Star Trek eras

Contents adaptable for use with groups of pioneering Starfleet officers, fearless Klingon warriors, or daring crews of any polity The Player's Guide also contains: Guidance on how to be an engaged, active, and supportive player, and insights on building characters collaboratively

Additional details on existing character roles and quick-build options for each role

A wealth of new character options, including over a dozen new character roles and more than 30 new talents The Gamemaster's Guide also contains: Detailed guidance on how to plan a campaign, find players, conduct an effective Session 0, and be an engaged and supportive gamemaster.

A detailed discussion on how Star Trek stories are structured, and advice on developing scales of stories.

Deep insights on effectively using the game mechanics, gleaned from four years of feedback and development.

A wealth of optional rules and gamemaster tools, including extended consequences, advanced traits, Stress and injury variants, and advanced combat rules.

A dozen sample encounters and over 20 sample extended tasks.