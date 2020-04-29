Monopoly Brings Board Gaming Goodness To Google Stadia

During its most recent Stadia Connect presentation on Tuesday (April 28), a familiar board game made its way to the platform: Monopoly. The familiar property-buying bonanza that we all know and love has now made a home for itself on Stadia, bringing everything from the colorful board itself to the iconic pieces (the shoe, the dog, and even the car) to Stadia. This is the Ubisoft translation of Monopoly, and it comes packing some fun new additions. The most famous board game in the world makes for a very fun video game as well. You get to check out three different 3D "living boards" as you work your way to owning every property you can snatch up.

In this edition, there are also six official House Rules, specially chosen by Monopoly fans around the world, so you can mix things up if a regular game seems too daunting. To that end, if you don't have time for a full game (which can, admittedly, take forever) you can opt to play to one of the game's five Special Goals. They're easier to reach and will make your play session a much shorter affair. They're also much more creative because you'll have different goals to work toward other than, well, owning property and being rich.

It can be an odd endeavor to translate board games into the digital world, but this version of Monopoly is a pretty impressive one. Now that many of us are spending much more time at home, it was a great choice to bring to Stadia since the entire family can get in on the fun. But be careful: much like Mario Kart, it has the unintended side effect of tearing friendships apart. You don't know someone's true colors until you've had to pay them triple the rent on houses on Boardwalk.