Nintendo Reveals A Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Fortnite Bundle

As part of Cyber Monday today, Nintendo will be selling a special Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle for people looking to get one. Right off the bat, we're going to tell you that no, this is not a discounted it, it's still going to run you $300. That being said, it includes a uniquely decorated console with special art on the system itself and on the dock. You're getting a yellow Joy-Con (L) and blue Joy-Con (R), representing the colors of the game for this edition. You get a digital copy of Fortnite pre-installed, along with 2,000 V-Bucks, and a download code for the Wildcat Bundle. What's the Wildcat Bundle, you may ask? It's an in-game pack that includes cosmetics like the Sleek Strike Back Bling and the Wildcat Outfit. Here's a little commentary from the company on the bundle.

A look at the Fortnite bundle with the Nintendo Switch, courtesy of Nintendo.
"When playing Fortnite on Nintendo Switch, players have the option to drop into battles whenever and from wherever they want – whether it's in TV or handheld mode," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "For families looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch system this holiday, this bundle is the ideal gift for the Fortnite fan in their lives, or even someone who's looking to try the game out for the first time."

On top of this bundle, Nintendo are going all-out to get some sales from you today as they are selling multiple games for 20-27% off the retail price from the eShop. However, most of the games are second and third party titles, very few on the list are first-party IP's. Here's the full list of discounted games from Nintendo, which will only last until December 2nd at 11:59pm PT.

GameDiscount
MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order20%
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition40%
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening33%
Cuphead25%
Xenoblade Chronicles 233%
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Torna the Golden Country33%
Hades20%
Super Mario Party33%
Just Dance 202140%
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim50%
Diablo III: Eternal Collection50%
DARK SOULS: REMASTERED50%
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 202050%
DOOM50%
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate60%
Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers50%
The Jackbox Party Pack 720%
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus50%
The Outer Worlds50%
DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS50%
Two Point Hospital50%
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore33%
The Last Campfire30%
DAEMON X MACHINA33%
Catherine: Full Body40%
LAYTON'S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition40%
Burnout Paradise Remastered40%
New Super Lucky's Tale30%
CARRION25%
SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy40%
Knights and Bikes25%
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido50%
The Long Dark33%
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes50%
SEGA AGES Sonic the Hedgehog 225%
SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD40%
RUINER50%
The Wonderful 101: Remastered32%
Castle Crashers Remastered40%
Terraria50%
WHAT THE GOLF?30%
Slay the Spire40%
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch70%
Shantae and the Pirate's Curse50%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled49%
Mortal Kombat 1170%
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition30%
Fe75%
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove50%
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 235%
Katana ZERO40%
Coffee Talk25%
Superliminal30%
SUPERHOT40%

