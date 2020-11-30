Nintendo Reveals A Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Fortnite Bundle

As part of Cyber Monday today, Nintendo will be selling a special Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle for people looking to get one. Right off the bat, we're going to tell you that no, this is not a discounted it, it's still going to run you $300. That being said, it includes a uniquely decorated console with special art on the system itself and on the dock. You're getting a yellow Joy-Con (L) and blue Joy-Con (R), representing the colors of the game for this edition. You get a digital copy of Fortnite pre-installed, along with 2,000 V-Bucks, and a download code for the Wildcat Bundle. What's the Wildcat Bundle, you may ask? It's an in-game pack that includes cosmetics like the Sleek Strike Back Bling and the Wildcat Outfit. Here's a little commentary from the company on the bundle.

"When playing Fortnite on Nintendo Switch, players have the option to drop into battles whenever and from wherever they want – whether it's in TV or handheld mode," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "For families looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch system this holiday, this bundle is the ideal gift for the Fortnite fan in their lives, or even someone who's looking to try the game out for the first time."

On top of this bundle, Nintendo are going all-out to get some sales from you today as they are selling multiple games for 20-27% off the retail price from the eShop. However, most of the games are second and third party titles, very few on the list are first-party IP's. Here's the full list of discounted games from Nintendo, which will only last until December 2nd at 11:59pm PT.