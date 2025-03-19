Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Launches New Midseason Content For Season 15

Overwatch 2 has launched new midseason content this week, including a chance to play as the next new hero Freja this weekend

Article Summary Experience Freja's deadly precision during the limited-time tryout weekend in Overwatch 2.

Relive the iconic 6v6 format with modern strategy tweaks in Overwatch 2 through April 21.

Unlock Widowmaker's Mythic Dame Chance weapon skin with evolving effects and styles.

Embrace the chaos of Normalwatch and relive the GOATS meta in Overwatch 2's latest content.

Blizzard Entertainment has released new content for the midseason marker for Season 15, as a few new items will make their way into the game. Starting with the latest character Freja, who will be coming next season, but you get a chance to try her out this weekend for a limited time. You'll also see Widowmaker's Mythic Dame Chance weapon skin drops, a new 6v6 Queue through April 21, a chance to relive the GOATS meta in Overwatch Classic from March 25 to April 7, Normalwatch coming to April Fool's Day for two weeks, and Competitive Drives happening from April 15 to 21. We have more info on some of those items below from their latest blog.

Overwatch 2 – Freja Weekend

Freja is locked, loaded, and ready for action from March 21 to March 24! A deadly tracker. A precision hunter. A force of unstoppable skill. She's Freja, the upcoming addition to the DPS roster. Once Overwatch's most elite search-and-rescue operative turned relentless bounty hunter, Freja brings deadly accuracy and mobility to the fight. This is your chance to be the first to master her skills, develop new strategies, and sneak a peek at the next big threat before her official debut in Season 16.

Get hands-on with Freja's deadly kit, built for players who thrive on accuracy, agility, and pure tactical domination. Her signature Revdraw Crossbow lets you fire precision explosive bolts, while Take Aim rewards your accuracy with devastating damage spikes. Need to reposition? Quick Dash and Updraft provide high mobility, letting her escape or strike from above. And when the moment is right, unleash Bola Shot, an explosive entangling bola that locks enemies in place, setting them up for devastating combos and team wipes. For one weekend only, get hands-on with her powerful crossbow, explosive traps, and game-changing Ultimate. She's built for players who thrive on precision and positioning—and she never misses her mark. So, don't miss your own marks, Heroes… on your calendars!

Perks and Possibilities in 6v6

It's time to relive one of Overwatch's most iconic formats—but with a modern edge. 6v6 Open Queue is back in Overwatch 2! From March 18 to April 21, experience the classic format with a modern upgrade, as Perks and a two-tank max bring new layers of strategy to every match. 6v6 Open Queue will temporarily replace 5v5 Open Queue in both ranked and unranked play, giving you a refreshed way to dominate. Whether you're stacking tanks, coordinating big team plays, or flexing into any role, 6v6 Open Queue gives you the freedom to shape the fight your way.

A Cold-Blooded Masterpiece

A gift from Talon's favorite financier, Widowmaker's Dame Chance is a rifle of grace, refinement, and supreme lethality. Featuring a stunning crystalline core that reacts to your performance, evolving customization, exclusive animations, and a dynamic Mythic HUD, this is the ultimate sniper's flex. Every elimination and clutch moment will evolve the weapon through four different levels of deadly beauty reflecting Widowmaker's cold, calculated nature.

Level One: Base weapon—sleek and deadly.

Level Two: Reactive crystal effects + Mythic HUD integration for next-level immersion.

Level Three: Widow spins her grappling hook in a stylish weapon flourish.

Level Four: Exclusive purple venomous Kill FX—because every elimination should feel satisfying.

The Mythic Dame Chance Widowmaker Weapon Skin drops on March 18, so if you live for those pixel-perfect headshots, this is your moment to lock in.

