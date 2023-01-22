Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Tatsugiri Tatsugiri gets its first card showing its Curly Form in Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex, now in stores along with sister set Violet ex.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, let's take a look at a new species getting its first card in the Scarlet & Violet era.

We saw Tatsugiri appear in yesterday's preview of Dondozo's first card, as those two interact in Double Battles in the games. In that card, it was in its Droopy Form. Tatsugri's first card it has to itself depicts it in its Curly Form. Let's take a look at the Dex entries for this new Dragon/Water-type species from Paldea so we can get to know it before opening packs:

This is a small dragon Pokémon. It lives inside the mouth of Dondozo to protect itself from enemies on the outside. Tatsugiri is an extremely cunning Pokémon. It feigns weakness to lure in prey, then orders its partner to attack.

The Droopy Form and Stretchy Form all have their own Dex Entries.

OKACHEKE illustrates this card, which can be found in packs of Scarlet ex.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.