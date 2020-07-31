Pokémon Trading Card Game Battle Academy Launches Today

The Pokémon Company has officially launched its first tabletop board game today with the Pokémon Trading Card Game Battle Academy. The focus of this game is to reimagine their already classic tabletop card game in a different way, which is both easy to learn and fun to play for anyone who decides to pick it up. The game comes with its own set of illustrated cards and an easy-to-follow game board, so you don't need to go out and buy any extra add-ons or use any of the cards you already own. However, it is compatible with existing Pokémon TCG products, so you can use anything you currently have as part of the game. It's a pretty interesting concept that gives anyone the ability to try the TCG to a degree and brings new life to the library of current TCG players. We got more info on it below as the game is now available at retailers nationwide today.

Designed for Trainers of all types, including parents and children who may be new to the Pokémon TCG, Battle Academy reimagines strategic Pokémon TCG gameplay as an easy-to-learn and fun-to-play experience for the whole family that comes in a classic board-game format. Including everything a Trainer needs to master the basics of the Pokémon TCG, each Battle Academy box comes with a two-player game board, three 60-card decks, tutorial guides, gameplay accessories, and a code card for the free-to-play Pokémon Trading Card Game Online on iOS, Android, and Pokemon.com. "For more than 20 years, the beloved Pokémon Trading Card Game has connected people across the globe over their shared love of collecting cool cards, trading them with friends, and playing the official game," said J.C. Smith, senior director of consumer marketing at The Pokémon Company International. "With Battle Academy, we are excited to give families a fun and accessible way to spend quality time together while bonding over something both kids and longtime fans of the franchise adore: Pokémon TCG cards."