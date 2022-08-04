SweeTARTS Will Hold A Film Festival Exclusively On TikTok

SweeTARTS announced today they will be running their own film festival exclusively on TikTok during the month of August. The festival is designed to help elevate storytellers from across the country, as they will utilize the platform to showcase those talents and reward some of the most creative people who enter. Starting next week and running until September 7th, you can enter your film using your TikTok account and a specific hashtag for the entry. Then in October, a special awards ceremony will happen hosted by Xóchitl Gómez. We have the finer details for you down below.

Submissions for the SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok begin August 12th, with the entry window continuing through September 7th. With more than 1 billion monthly active users globally and over 6.5B views on #FilmTok, TikTok is home to a new generation of filmmakers who are leading culture and promoting creativity, inclusivity and self-expression…no fancy equipment, big budgets or elite connections necessary. Everyone is invited to this festival, where fans can submit and engage with short TikTok films in four categories: "Best Expression of 'Be Both'", "Best Story Time", "Best Use of Video Tools" and "Best Colorful Creation." Four winners will be selected by a panel of judges, including Hollywood's newest star, Xóchitl Gómez, a beloved actress known for her roles in recent popular superhero films and iconic TV series remakes. Each winner will receive a grand prize of $25,000 to help continue to fuel their love for content creation and storytelling. Check out the video Xóchitl created here to help kick off the festival, and see below for more details on how to get in on the action. Xóchitl will announce the winners on October 6th during a live grand finale award show at 7PM ET, only on her TikTok channel.

"Filmmaking is my passion; both in front of and now also behind the camera. Storytelling has held a special place in my heart for as far back as I can remember, and nothing goes together better than candy and movies," said Gómez. "TikTok has made it easier than ever for myself and other storytellers to share our video content with the world, and I'm thrilled to join forces with SweeTARTS in hosting a brand new celebration of modern-day creators. Can't wait to review the submissions from these multi-talented filmmakers!" "Starting with our name and fully captured in our motto of 'Be Both,' SweeTARTS believes powerful results are unleashed when you combine things that are seemingly opposite, like our unique Sweet and Tart profile," said Jennifer Brownson, SweeTARTS Sr. Brand Manager at Ferrara. "The SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok celebrates the seemingly contradictory combination of the everyday and impactful content, the powerful result of which is certainly worthy of its own film festival."