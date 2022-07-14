Top Gun: Maverick: Glen Powell on Film Surpassing Titanic's BO Record

In addition to becoming the highest-grossing film of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick has soared, breaking another box office record surpassing James Cameron's Titanic during its original run at the box office for its domestic numbers setting new bests for Paramount Pictures and star Tom Cruise. Since its May 27th release, Top Gun: Maverick surpassed the $600 million mark entering its seventh week at $601.9 million exceeding the 1997's film mark at $600.8. With re-releases, Titanic currently sits at $659.3 million. Maverick currently sits at $1.19 billion globally. At the current pace, it will at least crack the top 10 domestic box office of all time as the second film in the pandemic era aside from 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which currently sits at no. 3. To mark the occasion, Glen Powell, who plays Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin, offered a sick burn…rather his reception was cold tweeting, "Callsign: Iceberg" referencing what doomed the RMS Titanic in 1912.

Top Gun: Maverick Synopsis

Top Gun: Maverick follows the return of Cruise to one of his earliest career-defining roles as Capt Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, who finds himself instructing the Top Gun program for new recruits for a mission to neutralize a nuclear weapons facility. Among them is Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), who died in Maverick's arms in an accident during the events of the 1986 Tony Scott film. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, Top Gun: Maverick also starred Jennifer Connelly, Jon Ham, Monica Barbero, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer, reprising his role as ADM Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. Edwards and other stars from the 1986 film, including Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan, were featured in flashbacks. Though "Danger Zone" artist Kenny Loggins recorded an updated version for Maverick, the 1986 original was used instead at the sequel's beginning.