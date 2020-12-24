A Very Gargano Christmas and More Video Highlights from WWE NXT

WWE NXT aired in its regular time spot on USA Network last night, unopposed on a rare night when AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT did not go head-to-head because Dynamite was pushed back to a 10PM start time by the NBA season opening. NXT didn't take the night off from delivering great matches and setting up the New Years Evil show, however. The Chadster has been assigned to show you what happend via video highlights released on WWE's YouTube page, part of a plan Bleeding Cool management has dubbed "The 2021 Click Initiative."

The official logo for WWE NXT.
One of the biggest attractions of the night was a holiday celebration by Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Austin Theory, called A Very Gargano Christmas. The segments, spread out throughout the night, saw the newly expanded Gargano family open gifts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2KI3d8zmNQ

Another draw for NXT last night was Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly reliving their epic NXT Championship match. The two are set to have another one at New Years Evil.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yx0V1nlYRZo

There were a lot of great matches on WWE NXT last night. Rhea Ripley faced Dakota Kai. Tyler Rust took on Ariya Daivari. Leon Ruff squeaked out a win over Timothy Thatcher. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan faced off against Killian Dane and Drake Maverick. And Bronson Reed returned to NXT to squash Ashante "Thee" Adonis."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGWeegg0m-k
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jRxhHPu9RVM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwGFDL_Bhd0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CUTmhUfMSk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXUtvaXC_lw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wCdO5V9gbzw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCIMRtXQRS4

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai had a rough night, answering challenges from both Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEyYGZsbVFk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9QHrjXZG6EM

Xia Li and Boa's unconventional training regimen appears to be paying off.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJsijRJIfiY

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott shook the WWE Universe to its core by delivering a crotch chop to Jake Atlas after their match.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1f8EcPG-f7I

Karrion Kross had a message for Damian Priest ahead of NXT New Years Evil.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLBeyhaEnN4

And in the main event, Velveteen Dream took on Adam Cole.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-RlmEITRECc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gG9mKPDAoFc

