A Very Gargano Christmas and More Video Highlights from WWE NXT

WWE NXT aired in its regular time spot on USA Network last night, unopposed on a rare night when AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT did not go head-to-head because Dynamite was pushed back to a 10PM start time by the NBA season opening. NXT didn't take the night off from delivering great matches and setting up the New Years Evil show, however.

One of the biggest attractions of the night was a holiday celebration by Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Austin Theory, called A Very Gargano Christmas. The segments, spread out throughout the night, saw the newly expanded Gargano family open gifts.

Another draw for NXT last night was Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly reliving their epic NXT Championship match. The two are set to have another one at New Years Evil.

There were a lot of great matches on WWE NXT last night. Rhea Ripley faced Dakota Kai. Tyler Rust took on Ariya Daivari. Leon Ruff squeaked out a win over Timothy Thatcher. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan faced off against Killian Dane and Drake Maverick. And Bronson Reed returned to NXT to squash Ashante "Thee" Adonis."

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai had a rough night, answering challenges from both Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez.

Xia Li and Boa's unconventional training regimen appears to be paying off.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott shook the WWE Universe to its core by delivering a crotch chop to Jake Atlas after their match.

Karrion Kross had a message for Damian Priest ahead of NXT New Years Evil.

And in the main event, Velveteen Dream took on Adam Cole.