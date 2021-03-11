AEW Dynamite Returns to Cable Top 5 Despite Big Viewership Drop

AEW Dynamite was ranked fourth for the night on cable for the AEW Revolution fallout show, a rise from last week despite lower numbers in both overall viewers and the 18-49 demographic. NXT's viewership remained steady but the show fell in the ratings and in 18-49 this week. South Park won the night overall in 18-49, followed by MTV's The Challenge and Real Housewives of New Jersey. The ratings were released as usual by Showbuzz Daily.

AEW Dynamite Somehow Still Wins Despite Everything

Here was the story last week:

So here's how many people watched Dynamite this week: 934,000. 103,000 people more than watched last week. Or you could say 103,000 people missed out on a Nia Jax match. So who's loss is it really? Dynamite fell from .35 to .33 in the 18-49 demographic, which caused the show to drop to sixth place. NXT had 692,000 viewers, a loss of 42,000. Younger viewers tuned in, with NXT gaining 2 points in 18-49 at .20, putting NXT in 19th place for the night. Vince! It's not too late to change your mind! Keep NXT on Wednesday Nights! We can do this! We were just getting started! It's a marathon, not a sprint!

But this week paints a much different picture. AEW Dynamite Drew 743,000 viewers this week, not only a near-200,000 viewer drop from last week's show, but a hundred thousand lower than the previous week as well. Dynamite's 18-49 demo number was also down one point to a .32. Despite that, Dynamite rose from sixth place for the night to fourth place due to changes in competition. NXT, on the other hand, remained steady in viewership, with 691,000 viewers compared to 692,000 last week. In 18-49, NXT fell from .20 back down to .18, and from 19th place to 25th place.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The only explanation for this is that the ratings are rigged. There's no way NXT did worse than AEW with two title matches AND two announcements by William Regal booked for the show. Furthermore, it was totally unfair that AEW botched the explosion at their PPV last weekend, as that made people curious about how they would try to recover, causing them to tune in. If the explosion had gone off, there's no way NXT wouldn't have won this week. The Chadster is not amused.