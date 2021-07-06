BCTV Daily Dispatch 06 July 2021: American Horror Story Gets "Fear"ce

Once upon a time, we could control ourselves. Ooh… once upon a time, we could lose ourselves. We could lose ourselves, yeah… in the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Pearl Jam "Once," welcome to your Tuesday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. For this post-holiday round, our newbies include a Rick and Morty review for "A Rickconvenient Mort," a look behind the scenes during the Gilmore Girls years, and American Horror Story: Double Feature goes "Cape Fear" for the 10th season opener. From there, we offer "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Tuesday, July 6, 2021:

10. The Orville Season 3: Space Things, Night Lot & Red Shirt Concerns

9. The Flash Season 7 "P.O.W." Preview: John Diggle Comes Bearing Gifts

8. Moon Knight Stars Oscar Isaac & Ethan Hawke Check In Via Instagram

7. Rick and Morty Season 5 "A Rickconvenient Mort": Heartbreaking Hope

6. Evil: Mike Colter On Luke Cage & Netflix MCU Series' Lack of Closure

5. Lovecraft Country: Misha Green Reveals Season 2 Title, New World Map

4. Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Shares Favorite Things About Tonight's Ep

3. Gilmore Girls: Keiko Agama On Off-Set Relationship with Alexis Bledel

2. American Horror Story: Double Feature Season 10 E01 Title Confirmed

1. Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- MOTU: Revelation reveals Dennis Haysbert's King Grayskull look, Animal Kingdom goes back to the pilot, Monsters at Work intros the new shift, Loki rewriting the rule of death in the MCU, and the Rick and Morty team talk "A Rickconvenient Mort":

Masters of the Universe Haysbert/Grayskull Reveal Courtesy of Reese's

Animal Kingdom Cast Goes Back to Where It All Began: Pilot Pool Scene

Monsters at Work Introduces Disney+ Spinoff Series Cast; New Key Art

Did Loki Rewrite MCU's Laws of Death & What Could That Mean?

Rick and Morty: "A Rickconvenient Mort" Team Talks Emotional Gut Punch

