BCTV Daily Dispatch 07 Oct 21: Chappelle, Doctor Who, Mando & More!

Says she's got another life/That I am living in my friend/Through and through she says/It's nothing I can change/I always was the one/And she'll say/Come on I'd like to buy the world a coke/And lie here naked with my girl/Come on I'd like to buy the world a coke/ And lie here naked with my girl… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Flickerstick and "Coke" (check out the video below), this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include Dave Chappelle (Netflix), Doctor Who (BBC), The Mandalorian (Disney Plus), Batman: Wayne Family Adventures (Ismahawk), The Wheel of Time (Amazon), WWE NXT (WWE), The Blade Artist (Buccaneer Media), and DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW).

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, October 7, 2021:

Dave Chappelle Faces Pushback from NBJC, GLAAD & LGBTQ+ Community

Saturday Night Live: Kim Kardashian West & Cast Tackle SNL Table Read

Trainspotting TV Sequel The Blade Artist Sees Robert Carlyle Returning

The Masked Singer S06E04 Preview: Bull Goes Britney; Ken Jeong Guesses

Saturday Night Live: Rami Malek on Daniel Craig Social Media Madness

Sue Grafton's Kinsey Millhone Novels Getting A+E Studios Series Adapt

House of Usher: Mike Flanagan Sets Edgar Allan Poe Adapt for Netflix

The Wheel of Time: Amazon Shares New Images from Upcoming Series Adapt

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Wentworth Miller Returning for 100th Episode

Halloween Havoc – The Classic WCW Show Is Set To Return Again On NXT

Doctor Who: Colin Baker – No "White Middle-Aged Man" for Next Doctor

NXT 2.0 Recap: Did MSK Survive Three Other Teams To Retain?

The Mandalorian: Giancarlo Esposito Knows Where Anti-Vaxxers Should Go

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BATMAN: Wayne Family Adventures | Teaser Trailer (4K) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8IFBfTk8F8)

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures: Webtoon Comic Live-Action Adapt Set

Garfield and Friends Production Cel from 1989 Now On Auction

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Frank's Loaded; Dennis Has Issues

Locke & Key Season 2 Trailer: New Keys Unlock Old & Deadly Secrets

William Hill & Ladbrokes Reopen Doctor Who Bets, Olly Alexander at 1:2

"Riverdale: RIP (?)" Could Be Town's Fate in Season 5 Finale Preview

And Just Like That: HBO Max's Sex and the City Revival Debuts December

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Kim Kardashian West & Halsey to Studio 8H

Bruce Campbell Wishes William Shatner Well with Real-Life Star Trek

Squid Game Took 10 Years to Get Made & One Week to Become a Hit

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Flickerstick – Coke (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMynv0gwhFI)