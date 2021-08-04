BCTV Daily Dispatch 08042021: Superman & Lois Wraps; Harmon Morty-fied

I'm not here for your entertainment. You don't really want to mess with me tonight. Just stop and take a second. I was fine before you walked into my life. Cause you know it's over before it began. Keep your drink, just give me the money. It's just you and the BCTV Daily Dispatch tonight! With waves of love & respect to the amazing Pink (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our Wednesday newbies include John Oliver no fan of the Sex and the City revival, WWE being petty about Ric Flair, Kevin Can F**k Himself talks Season 2, Impeachment: American Crime Story releases a poster, Resident Alien has a Season 2 table read, and Superman & Lois release a season finale poster. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Wednesday, August 4, 2021:

10. Hawkeye: Arrow Star Stephen Amell Offers Kate Bishop Left-Handed Love

9. Sex and the City Fan John Oliver Crushes Reboot Over Kim Cattrall Snub

8. WWE Spitefully Confirms Release of Ric Flair

7. Kevin Can F**k Himself Creator Talks Breaking Sitcom Worlds, Season 2

6. Impeachment: American Crime Story: FX Shares Season 3 Key Art Poster

5. Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident

4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid

3. Resident Alien Season 2: Elizabeth Bowen Shares "Frickin'" Good News

2. Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville

1. Rick and Morty: Harmon Sick of Anti-Vax Stupidity Being Smart-Splained

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Alex Kurtzman will be "engage-ing" with Star Trek for a little while longer, no one as asked Dave Bautista "What If…?", The CW's Supergirl cast shares wrap posts, The Orville proves it's still filming Season 3, and Heels star Stephen Amell offers Hawkeye's Kate Bishop his support:

Heels Star Stephen Amell Reveals What Gets His Arrow All Aquiver

The Orville Season 3 Is Still Filming- Here's A Clapperboard As Proof

Supergirl Cast's Series Wrap Posts Shove Kryptonite into Fans' Hearts

What If Dave Bautista Wasn't Asked to Voice Drax? James Gunn Surprised

Alex Kurtzman Helming Star Trek Franchise for Next 6 Years: Details

