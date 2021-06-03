BCTV Daily Dispatch 3 June 2021: WWE, Cobra Kai, Jupiter's Legacy Ends

It's crazy… I'm thinking… just knowing that the world is round. Here I'm dancing on the ground. Am I right side up or upside down? Is it real or… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With a respectful nod to the Dave Matthews Band, welcome back to our daily rewind of what's been going down across the television, cable, and streaming side of the pop culture landscape over the past 24 hours. Some new additions joining the line-up today include a preview of the Nancy Drew Season 2 finale, the fallout from and rumors surrounding the WWE's recent round of firings, and Pam & Tommy star Lily James showing off another Pamela Anderson look.

We also have the "BCTV Rewind" with a selection of curated articles more than worth your time that you may have missed the first time around. Finally, we take a peek inside the "BCTV Weird" box for a look back at that other "Saturday Night Live"- then we wrap things up with today's "Random Thought" that's an idea we had that we wanted to run by the Dexter folks.

Now here's a look at today's BCTV's 10/24 Rundown:

10. Nancy Drew Season 2 Finale Preview: Has Nancy's Time Finally Run Out?

9. A Look at The Nevers & Its Unexpected Parallels to Penny Dreadful

8. The Orville Season 3 BTS; Grimes Reminder; Szohr Make-Up Video & More

7. Save Prodigal Son! Then Consider These 5 Season 3-Saving Ideas

6. Doctor Who: Barrowman Thanks Fans for "Countless Messages of Support"

5. The Sandman: Lucifer Showrunners Excited About Gwendoline Christie

4. Pam & Tommy: Step Aside, Stan- Lily James Has Some New Looks to Share

3. WWE Sale Rumors Beg Question: Does Vince McMahon Hate His Kids?

2. Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"

1. WWE Releases Stroman, Black, Lana, Riott, More In Shocking Moves

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- ranging from Cobra Kai, podcasts, and Loki behind-the-scenes to Riverdale wrap, Stranger Things tricks, a Brooklyn Nine-Nine table read story, Baron Corbin love, Jupiter's Legacy ends, and more:

Cobra Kai: William Zabka on How Experiences at Comic Cons Have Changed

The Staircase: GoT Star Sophie Turner Joins HBO Max True Crime Drama

Patton Oswalt & Meredith Salenger Launch Podcast Did You Get My Text?

Loki Cast, Director Take Viewers Behind the Scenes in New Featurette

More People Watched NXT Than AEW Dynamite Last Week

Riverdale Wraps Season 5; Aguirre-Sacasa Shares Season 6 Emoji Clues?

HouseBroken Review: Secret Life Of Pets-Wannabe Needs Improvement

Stranger Things Star David Harbour Talks Hopper's Season 4 Look

Animal Kingdom Season 5: Can J's Stealth & Cunning Make Him The Alpha?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Series Finale Table Read Story; BTS Look & More

Baron Corbin Responds to Fan Who Wishes WWE Fired Him Instead

Rick and Morty Season 5 Preps for Rough Landing & Summer Vibes

WWE Superstars React Gracefully to Being Fired on Social Media

Jupiter's Legacy Season 2 Not Happening; Live-Action Supercrooks Set

WWE Raw Breaks Record for Low Viewership as Fans Face Darkest Hour

NXT TakeOver: In Your House – How The Show Is Taking Shape Thus Far

Kicking off in September 1975 and lasting for 18 episodes, ABC's Saturday Night Live with Howard Cosell was "Saturday Night Live" before there was SNL. Considering the series had the raging ball of personality and charm in the form of sportscaster Howard Cosell as ringmaster, what could go wrong? Apparently everything, even with a premiere that boasted Frank Sinatra, Shirley Bassey, Paul Anka, Siegfried and Roy, the cast of the Broadway version of The Wiz, tennis champ Jimmy Connors, and John Denver, with the Bay City Rollers performing. Two silver linings? First, Bill Murray, Brian Doyle-Murray, Christopher Guest, and Billy Crystal all made the move over to the NBC side. Second, its being canceled freed up the name for Lorne Michaels and Dick Ebersol to use.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Howard Cosell's 'Saturday Night Live' Promo (1975) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQ8H8_OFZJs)

Just a suggestion for Michael C. Hall and the folks working on the Dexter revival series over at Showtime. Do you know how Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) died in the series finale "Remember the Monsters?" after a massive stroke left her brain dead? You should have the limited series end with Dexter getting a call from Deb and everyone being shocked and confused. How is this possible? Because everything we see after Deb went into surgery was actually all part of a fever infection dream Deb had. That's how you clean up all of those out-of-character moments that went on and get to re-establish a new ending- and beginning.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BTS: Scott Buck on the Series Finale | Dexter | Season 8 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hm_yflGITpo)

And since you're here…

