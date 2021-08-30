BCTV Daily Dispatch 30 August 21: RIP TV Icon Ed Asner (1929-2021)

With waves of love & respect to the late, great Ed Asner (1929-2021), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape (otherwise known as the BCTV Daily Dispatch) as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with WWE woes and a Lucifer & Cowboy Bebop tag team still topping the list. Our Monday newbies include an American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 3 preview, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney & Glenn Howerton go "The Dukes of Hazard", a review of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 5, Adventure Time takes us down to "Wizard City", and Philip Hinchcliff believes 25-minute episodes of Doctor Who work better. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Monday, August 30, 2021:

10. American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 3: Alma Has A "Thirst"

9. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Dukes of Paddy's; Hair Teaser?

8. The Book of Boba Fett EP Robert Rodriguez: Series "Way Over-Delivers"

7. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 5 Review: Great Doug-Jake Sendoff

6. Adventure Time: Distant Lands – HBO Max Releases "Wizard City" Teaser

5. Doctor Who: Philip Hinchcliff Believes 25-Minute Episodes Work Better

4. Rick and Morty "Schwiftiest" Vid Has Us Concerned; Our S06 Prediction

3. Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Trailer: Gloriously Campy & More!

2. Cowboy Bebop: Daniella Pineda, Lucifer Star Take On Faye Gatekeepers

1. WWE Is Reportedly In The Dog House With Both Of Its TV Networks

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia teases "Birds of War" return, an opinion on CM Punk's return, The Umbrella Academy wraps filming on Season 3, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. gets an official trailer, and some thoughts on WWE SmackDown:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: "Birds of War" Returns?

CM Punk Returned Out of Boredom, Not Out of a Need for "WWE Revenge"

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Film "Ending" & An "Oblivion" Tease?

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Saves Lives While Figuring Out Her Own: Trailer

WWE Smackdown Review 8/27/2021: Who Needs Brock Lesnar Anyway?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Celebrity Family Feud – Ed Asner's Shocking Answer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QRrKC5h8LJc)