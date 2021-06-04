BCTV Daily Dispatch 4 June 2021: Psych Starts, AHS Casts & Liu Reacts

We're not crazy, we're just a little unwell. We know, right now you can't tell. But stay awhile and maybe then you'll see a different side of… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With a respectful nod to Matchbox 20, welcome back to our daily rewind of what's been going down across the television, cable, and streaming side of the pop culture landscape over the past 24 hours. Some welcome new additions to the line-up today include The X-Files' Gillian Anderson, a Psych 3 start for Psych fans, Neil Gaiman on starting The Sandman, American Horror Stories welcomes "The Fantastic Four," Simu Liu has more to save about Kim's Convenience, and Mark Millar's Jupiter's Legacy barely leaps Netflix in a single-season bound.

We also have the "BCTV Rewind" with a selection of curated articles more than worth your time that you may have missed the first time around. Finally, we take a peek inside the "BCTV Weird" box for a look back at the series that was American Horror Story before AHS was cool, followed by today's "Random Thought"- a response to an idea that one of the Rick and Morty co-creators offered a few months ago.

Now here's a look at today's BCTV's 10/24 Rundown:

10. WWE Superstars React Gracefully to Being Fired on Social Media

9. The X-Files: Gillian Anderson Reveals "Mini Breakdowns" During Filming

8. Psych 3 Star James Roday Rodriguez Is More Than Ready to Twist This

7. Neil Gaiman on Where to Start Sandman; Brief Delirium Casting Update

6. Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"

5. WWE Sale Rumors Beg Question: Does Vince McMahon Hate His Kids?

4. The Walking Dead Season 10 Hits Blu-ray & DVD This July; S11 Preview

3. American Horror Story/Stories: Ryan Murphy Welcomes "Fantastic Four"

2. Kim's Convenience: Simu Liu Blasts Producer Bias, Won't Reprise Role

1. Jupiter's Legacy Season 2 Not Happening; Live-Action Supercrooks Set

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- ranging from Netflix's Geeked Week, the final season of Bosch, DC's Legends of Tomorrow to Dave Bautista, The Boys, WWE, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Blumhouse, and a whole ton more:

Netflix Geeked Week: MOTU Revelation, Sandman, Cowboy Bebop & More

Bosch Season 7 Gets Official Trailer; Titus Welliver Teases Big Payoff

We The People: Netflix, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama Set Civics Remix

Legends of Tomorrow: Caity Lotz Talks Directing Animated Ep, Bishop

The President: Antoine Fuqua Attached to Washington-Focused Pilot

Dave Bautista Gets Involved in Florida Gubernatorial Race

The Boys: Vought Debuts Starlight Music Video "Never Truly Vanish"

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Finale: It's Not Quite Over Yet

Blumhouse, Jamie Lee Curtis To Bring Cornwell's Scarpetta Novels To TV

FX Sets AHS, What We Do in the Shadows, Archer & More Premiere Dates

Kevin Nash Lashes Out at Vaccine Lottos: "**** the Southeast"

CM Punk Has A Great Day And Gets To Dunk On WWE

Ruby Riott Finally Speaks After WWE Release: "This is Far From Over"

Mobius Wants to Know What Makes "Cosmic Mistake" Loki Tick: Teaser

Dark Side Season 3: The Rock Praises "Hard Watch", "Important" Episode

Tom Phillips Speaks Out After WWE Release: "I Lived a Dream"

Created by Shaun Cassidy (yup, that one), executive produced by Sam Raimi, and starring Gary Cole, Lucas Black, Paige Turco, Brenda Bakke, Sarah Paulson, Jake Weber, and Nick Searcy, CBS' American Gothic ran for only one season of 22 episodes (only 18 were aired during its original broadcast)- but it's as close to vibes of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story as you'll find anywhere else- it even has Paulson! The horror drama focuses on Caleb Temple (Black), a young boy in Trinity, South Carolina, who learns he's the son of the Devil- who rules the town posing as "friendly sheriff" Lucas Buck (Cole). After Lucas kills Caleb's family, he seeks to "mentor" him to eventually take over his spot- with Dr. Matt Crower (Weber), Caleb's cousin Gail (Turco), and the ghost of his sister, Merlyn (Paulson) there to put a stop to him.

So Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland threw out the idea several months back that they should release new episodes of the Adult Swim series monthly and then never have a skip month- and we have to say that we find the idea a pretty fascinating one. I could see it becoming a monthly tradition, and the consistency would allow it to maintain if not grow the fanbase.

And since you're here…

