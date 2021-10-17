Bewitched, Harley Quinn, Sandman & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 17 Oct 21

Saturday Night Live: Young Thug/Travis Barker; Pete Davidson's Malek

Aquaman: King of Atlantis Preview: Talking to Fish Has Its Drawbacks

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 11 Preview: Banished to the Shadowlands

Christian Convery Talks Sweet Tooth Season 2 and All the Candy in Q&A

DMZ: HBO Max, Ava DuVernay & Roberto Patino Series Offers First-Looks

DC FanDome: Pennyworth Season 3 On The Way, Now On HBO Max

Naomi: The CW Releases Preview for Kaci Walfall-Starring Series

Young Justice: Phantoms Trailer; First 2 Episodes Now Streaming

Harley Quinn Season 3 Debuts Trailer at DC Fandome

Titans Renewed for Season 4; Season 3 Finale Preview Released

Doom Patrol Renewed for Season 4 on HBO Max

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BATWOMAN Season 3 Official Trailer | DC FanDome 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DzN99gwJ4I)

Batwoman Releases New Big Bad-Heavy DC FanDome Season 3 Trailer

The Sandman Key Art Poster Introduce Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer

Supergirl Cast Looks Back at the Epic Run of The CW's Super Series

Superman & Lois Season 2 Cast Take Viewers on Behind the Scenes Tour

Peacemaker: HBO Max's James Gunn & John Cena Series Shares Preview

Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships

The Flash Season 8: DC FanDome 2021 Unveils Barry's Gold Boots

Ric Flair on Herschel Walker/Trump Event Cmte Because That's Who He Is

Britt's TV Corner: WOWPresents & More YouTube Channels Need Your Love

Fear the Walking Dead S07E01 Preview: For Strand & Will, A Deadly Fog

Doctor Who: Flux Images – The Doctor, Sontaran, Weeping Angel & More

Squid Game: Netflix Cast Confronts The Dalgona Challenge Head-On

Double Shot at Love Season 3 Episode 5: Angelina Brings the Drama

Floribama Shore Season 4 Episode 18 Review: Goat Smugglers

I Know What You Did Last Summer Proves Cringy, Angsty Slasher: Review

WWE SmackDown Review 10/15/2021: A Super-Sized Disappointment

Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Rampage 10/15/2021

