Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, yellowstone

Yellowstone Finale Reexamined in the Daily LITG, 24th of December 2024

Yellowstone Finale's topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Article Summary Yellowstone finale revealed John Dutton as the ultimate antagonist, sparking renewed fan discussions.

Bleeding Cool's top story explores the shocking conclusion of the popular series, Yellowstone.

Discover the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool, with Yellowstone finale leading the charge.

Subscribe to Lying In The Gutters for a daily roundup of pop culture and comic book industry news.

Yellowstone Finale's topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Yellowstone Finale and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Mystery retailer

LITG two years ago, The Orville Went Missing

LITG three years ago, We're Going To Need A Bigger LITG

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mark Millar , co-creator of The Unfunnies. 54 years old today.

, co-creator of The Unfunnies. 54 years old today. Wade Winningham, writer on Blade Of Shuriken

writer on Blade Of Shuriken Kelly Zimmerman, artist on Stan Lee 's God Woke

artist on 's God Woke JD Arnold , writer of The Final Plague,

, writer of The Final Plague, Mark Stegbauer , artist on Ghoul Scouts, Nova, Justice League Task Force

, artist on Ghoul Scouts, Nova, Justice League Task Force Tim Harkins, artist on Robin, Airboy, The Flash, Batman: Gotham Adventures and much more

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Alien: Earth, Alien: Earth, Alien: Earth

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!