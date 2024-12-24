Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, yellowstone
Yellowstone Finale Reexamined in the Daily LITG, 24th of December 2024
Yellowstone Finale's topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.
Yellowstone Finale's topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.
Yellowstone Finale and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Yellowstone Finale Proved John Dutton was "The Big Bad" All Along
- Alien: Earth's First 3 Episodes in The Daily LITG, 22nd December 2024
- When Rob Liefeld & Pepe Larraz Drew The Same Deadpool X-Force Comic
- Jonathan Hickman's Imperial From Marvel Comics In The Summer Of 2025
- The Handmaid's Tale Final Season in The Daily LITG, 21st December 2024
- Deniz Camp And Death Threats From Writing The Ultimates For Marvel
- Doctor Who: Fourth Doctor Tom Baker Posts Christmas Message for Fans
- Marvel In 2025: Where Is Spider-Man? And Beware The Spider-W…
- Alien: Earth "Feels Huge;" Hawley Series' First 3 Episodes "Excellent"
- Marvel In 2025 We're Getting An Ultimate Incursion
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Guns Of Brixton #1 in Shift's March 2025 Solicits
- Ghost Man, Tuff Stuff & Turbo Hawk in Cosmic Lion March 2025 Solicits
- Marvel In 2025: Eternal Storm… But Who Would Trade Away Immortality?
- Marvel In 2025: Galactic Leaders Assassinated in a Time Of Strife?
- Marvel In 2025: The Will Of Doom and The False Metal
- Alien: Earth in The Daily LITG, 23rd of December 2024
LITG one year ago, Mystery retailer
- Bleeding Cool's Mystery Retailer Responds To Brian Hibbs
- Another Marvel Timeless Tease: Punisher Vs Punisher In 2024?
- Marvel's Timeless Teases For The Future Of Captain America
- More Marvel Timeless Teases For The X-Men In 2024 (Spoilers)
- Marvel's Timeless Teases For The Future Of Iron Man… Civil War III?
- Timeless Teases The Return Of Terror Inc To Marvel For 2024
- Doctor Who: Here's Why Disney Lists Christmas Special as "Special 4"
- Amazing Spider-Man Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 23rd Dec 2023
- Marvel Comics' Full March 2024 Solicits Begins With Ultimate X-Men
- X-Men Of Future Yet To Come in The Daily LITG, 23rd of December 2023
- Can I Scream and Dust Pirates in Keenspot's March 2024 Solicits
- Ninja Funk, Misfortune's Eyes & Zorro in Massive's March 2024 Solicits
- Fire In Madhouse & Land Left Behind in Blood Moon March 2024 Solicits
LITG two years ago, The Orville Went Missing
- The Orville: After Nearly 5 Months, Did Disney Forget About Season 4?
- Pokemon TCG Reveals New Art Rares From Next Month's Crown Zenith
- Marvel Comics Full March 2023 Solicits – All Of Them
- Image Comics Full March 2023 Solicits, From Saga To Spawn
- The Rookie: Chenford Fans Will Love This Season 5 Ep. 10 Overview
- Smallville: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar on Their Clark/Lana Regret
- Dave Sim Does Cerebus & The Woman Thing To 'Celebrate' Roe Vs Wade
- In March, Marvel Will Reveal What Spider-Man Did That Was So Bad
- Aftershock Comics Tells A Little White Lie In Its March 2023 Solicits
- Mark Millar To Spin-Off 3 Series From Big Game & Superman in 2024
- Transformers' Simon Furman Does Astrobots- Whatnot March 2023 Solicits
- Lycan, Dreams, Monsters & Midways in Band of Bards March 2023 Solicits
- Just One Comic From Valiant In March 2023 – But It's X-O Manowar #1
- Skull & Bones & Order & Outrage in Full Dark Horse March 2023 Solicits
- Neighbors #1 Launches in Boom Studios Full March 2023 Solicits
- Bryan Hitch Draws King Kong Cover For Dynamite March 2023 Solicits
- Usagi Yojimbo/Turtles Crossover in IDW Full March 2023 Solicits
- Michael Moorcock, Evangeline Lilly & Dave Gibbons's Christmas Carol
- Marvel's Merry March 2023 Solicits in Daily LITG, 23rd December 2022
- IronGuard Bags & Boards on Cover Of Next Week's Diamond Previews
LITG three years ago, We're Going To Need A Bigger LITG
- Jaws Takes on the Orca Ship with Iron Studios Newest $3000 Statue
- Wrestler Nyla Rose Revives Thunderbird For Marvel Comics X-Men
- Are Jonathan Hickman & Chris Bachalo Marvel's New Spider-Man Team?
- Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
- Secretlab Celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary With Gaming Chairs
- Saturday Night Live: "Blues Brothers" Wiig & McKinnon Honor Michaels
- Hulk/Thor: Banner Of War Reprises Thor: Ragnarok
- How I Met Your Father Profile Posters Introduce HIMYM Spinoff's Cast
- The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
- Michael Keaton on Why He Returned as Batman for The Flash, Batgirl
- David Dastmalchian's Next Count Crowley Series Coming in March
- New Stranger Things Comic Coming from Dark Horse in March
- Dark Horse Comics Full March 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
- Heather Antos Now Promoted To Senior Editor At IDW
- Promise Collection 1950s: DC Comics Consults Albert Einstein
- Hulk/Thor: Banner Of War Reprises Thor: Ragnarok
- Marvel to Capitalize on 2010s Nostalgia with Marvel Phase 2 Variants
- Are Jonathan Hickman & Chris Bachalo Marvel's New Spider-Man Team?
- Ben Templesmith On How He Found Out His Wormwood Was To Be A TV Show
- The Bawk-Ness Monster Graphic Novel by Natalie Riess & Sara Goetter
- Alex Freed & Martin Tunica Create Assassin's Creed Valhalla Prequel
- Wrestler Nyla Rose Revives Thunderbird For Marvel Comics X-Men
- Image Comics To Publish Liam Sharp's StarHenge
- Evangeline Lilly & Dave Gibbons Perform A Christmas Carol For BINC
- Jaws Vs Orca In The Daily LITG, 23rd Of December 2021
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mark Millar, co-creator of The Unfunnies. 54 years old today.
- Wade Winningham, writer on Blade Of Shuriken
- Kelly Zimmerman, artist on Stan Lee's God Woke
- JD Arnold, writer of The Final Plague,
- Mark Stegbauer, artist on Ghoul Scouts, Nova, Justice League Task Force
- Tim Harkins, artist on Robin, Airboy, The Flash, Batman: Gotham Adventures and much more
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
