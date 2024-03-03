Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, Elsbeth, Evil, modern family, ms marvel, Night Court, saturday night live, superman, The Walking Dead, wytches

Doctor Who, Ms. Marvel, Modern Family & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani, Wytches, Doctor Who/Elsbeth, Superman, TWD: The Ones Who Live, SNL, and more!

Article Summary Iman Vellani discusses a return to the MCU as Ms. Marvel but no details confirmed.

"The Good Fight" spinoff "Elsbeth" evokes Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who spirit.

Doctor Who respect paid to Mel, tackling one companion's underappreciation issue.

Dive into London Comic Con 2024 and check out the latest on some of your favorite shows.

Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani, Prime Video's Wytches, CBS's Elsbeth, Paramount+'s Evil, AEW/WWE, ABC's Modern Family, NBC's Night Court, DC Studios' Superman, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, NBC's Saturday Night Live, 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, SAG-AFTRA TV/Film Animation Deal, Sting/Undertaker, BBC's Doctor Who, London Comic Con (Spring), and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani, Wytches, Doctor Who/Elsbeth, Evil, Modern Family, Night Court, Superman, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Saturday Night Live, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, March 3, 2024:

Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani "Assured" of MCU Return But No Details Given

Wytches "Scary AF, Lots of Heart"; S01 Finale First Draft Done: Snyder

Elsbeth: "The Good Fight" Spinoff Has Jodie Whittaker/Doctor Who Vibes

Evil Not Being Shopped; Final Bonus Eps Viewed as Season 5: The Kings

AEW Collision Preview: Exploitation of Sting's Retirement Continues

Modern Family: SAG Awards Reunion Also Proved Ty Burrell Still Alive

Night Court: Nyambi Nyambi on How Marsha Warfield Drew Him to Series

Rey Mysterio's SmackDown Comeback Crushes AEW Revolution Hopes

Superman: James Gunn Credits Tom King, Discredits Image, Story "Leaks"

The Rock Electrifies WWE SmackDown; AEW Stands No Chance

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live E02 "Gone" Sneak Preview Released

SNL Host Sydney Sweeney Deserves Better Than "Jacob Elordi 2.0" Show

2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards: JUJUTSU KAISEN, Chainsaw Man Win Big

SAG-AFTRA National Board Approves; TV/Film Animation Deal Gets Vote

Sting vs Undertaker: Could Legendary Match Still Happen in AEW/WWE?

Doctor Who: Respecting Mel, One of the Most Unappreciated Companions

From One Side Of London Comic Con (Spring) 2024 To The Other

