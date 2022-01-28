Doctor Who, SNL, Peacemaker & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 28 Jan 22

The flags are flying across the Plains/I got a secret picking in my brain/I wanna see you/See you/The exit sign is on my face/Don't know my home/I don't know my place/I just wanna be there/Be there/'Cause I'm the supersoaker/Red, white, and blew 'em all away/With the kisses unclean/As the words that you say/I don't mind sentimental girls, at times/Miss, don't walk away/Walk away/I don't mind sentimental girls, at times/Miss, don't walk away… from the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Kings of Leon for "Supersoaker" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes the BBC's Doctor Who & those David Tennant rumors, AEW signing Danhausen, HBO Max's Peacemaker opener looking awfully familiar, Mark Hamill giving CBS & BBC's Ghosts some love, NBC's SNL host Willem Dafoe has a promo premonition, AfterShock Comics & Peacock team for Dead Day series, the cast of the BBC's The Responder discuss the police drama, The CW's Nancy Drew gets ready to wrap up its third season, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews- this time around, we take a look back at SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save the World.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, January 28, 2022:

Saturday Night Live: Dafoe Has Premonition; Redd & Perry Have History

The Fall of the House of Usher: Flanagan "Hopefully" Filming Next Week

The Walking Dead S11 Part 2 Teaser: Whatever Happens, They Go Together

NXT Stand & Deliver Scheduled The Same Day As WrestleMania Night 1

CSI: Vegas Star Mel Rodriguez Not Returning for CBS Series' Season 2

Charmed S04 Trailer: The Power of 3 Returns- But Will It Be In Time?

NXT Vengeance Day: WWE Announces This Year's Event For February 15

Danhausen Joining AEW at Beach Break Is a Slap in the Face to WWE

Fairview Teaming with South Park: Comedy Central Official Trailer

Nancy Drew S03 Finale Preview: Does Nancy Have an Ace Up Her Sleeve?

Peacemaker: James Gunn on Season 2; Eyeing 2nd "Suicide Squad" Spinoff

Dead Day: Peacock Gives AfterShock Comic Direct-to-Series Order

How David Tennant Returning As Doctor Who Was Set Up By Steven Moffat

Legends of Tomorrow S07E11 Preview: Literally Their Own Worst Enemies

Walker S02E09 Preview: Dan Makes Liam An Offer He Really Can't Refuse

Anyone Notice Peacemaker's Opening Dance Number Is Space Invaders?

Space Force Looks Ready to Break the Laws of Gravity: Season 2 Trailer

Tributes Paid To Barry Cryer, Who Died Aged 86- No More Green Bananas

Ghosts: Mark Hamill Finds Comedic Force Strong with CBS & BBC Series

The Flash: Panabaker Needs "Speed Force" to Demo Killer Frost Process

The Always Sunny Podcast Hotline May Just Be What the World Needs Now

Kim Possible Theme Song Success Surprised Singer Christina Milian

The Responder Stars Martin Freeman & Adelayo Adedayo Discuss Cop Drama

Here's a look at how things went with today's reviews- this time, we have a look back at SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save the World:

Astrid & Lilly Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Monster-Hunting Duo We Love

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kings Of Leon – Supersoaker (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izzY55ACUQo)