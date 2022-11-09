Elon Musk Gives WWE "Official" Status on Twitter But Snubs AEW

Well, well, well. It looks like The Chadster has some friends in high places. After years of billionaire playboy and AEW owner Tony Khan persecuting The Chadster by running AEW and competing with WWE, an even richer billionaire has struck back! Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, has introduced a new feature where anyone can pay $8/month to receive a blue checkmark, the traditional symbol of "verified" status. But to differentiate accounts that pay for their checkmarks from accounts that Musk deems important enough to verify, he's also introduced a new label, "official," which appears underneath the account name. And guess who has one. That's right, The Chadster's beloved WWE. And guess who doesn't. That's right. AEW.

Thanks to Elon Musk, the world will finally know that AEW is a second-rate WWE wannabe that doesn't deserve to exist, much less be mentioned in the same breath as the greatest wrestling promotion in the world. And this is one predicament that Tony Khan can't buy his way out of by paying off all the wrestling journalists to support AEW. Elon Musk has way more money than Tony Khan and clearly agrees with The Chadster that WWE is the best. So there's nothing Tony Khan can do but accept his inferiority and remain impotent to do anything about, just like The Chadster has been impotent since AEW was founded in 2019.

Of course, The Chadster knows that Elon Musk's actions are not motivated by any vendetta against Tony Khan. They're simply motivated by the fact that Elon Musk is a business genius who knows how to make money and doesn't want to see his investment in Twitter go to waste by allowing AEW to siphon off viewers from WWE with its inferior product, which would destroy Twitter's credibility.

But personally, The Chadster feels that Elon Musk has not gone far enough in his efforts to ensure that WWE is recognized as the one true wrestling company. To really make sure that Tony Khan and AEW don't take advantage of Twitter at Musk's expense, Musk should buy AEW and shut it down. It's the only way to ensure Twitter's success stop Tony Khan from personally attacking The Chadster with his wrestling programs. If Elon Musk really wants to prevent harassment and abuse on Twitter, this is the only way to do it.

Of course, The Chadster doesn't think Elon Musk would spend millions of dollars just to make The Chadster happy. But The Chadster can dream, can't he? At least now he knows that Elon Musk is on his side in the fight against AEW. And that's more than he can say for Tony Khan. Khan is nothing but a washed-up playboy who is too busy RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE to secure Twitter "official" status. That's why AEW will never be as good as WWE. Thanks, Elon Musk, for finally giving The Chadster the validation he deserves and putting Tony Khan in his place. Money well spent, Elon Musk, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!