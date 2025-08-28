Posted in: TV | Tagged: high potential, newlitg
High Potential Season 2 in The Daily LITG, 28th of August 2025
High Potential Season 2 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
High Potential Season 2 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
High Potential Season 2 and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- High Potential Season 2: ABC Releases S02E01-S02E03 Episode Overviews
- Marvel Confirms Ultimate Universe Two Years In With Ultimate Daredevil
- Marvel Scraps Upcoming Tribulation Events In Avengers #29 (Spoilers)
- The Invisible Woman Now Has The Most Important Power Of All (Spoilers)
- Nothing Happens And Everything Happens In Ultimate Spider-Man #20
- Superman, Justice League, Legion, Betrayal & Absolute Spoilers
- Tracker Drops New Jensen Ackles Images From S03E01: "The Process"
- The DC Universe Future In Immortal Legend Batman, Revealed (Spoilers)
- What's The Big First Appearance in Kirkman & Mora's Transformers #25?
- She-Hulk And Black Panther Prepare For Their New Imperial Spin-Offs
And other stories of mine from yesterday.
- Batman #1 Blind Bags Allocated To Some Stores, Did DC Print Enough?
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #6 Goes And Does It Again (Spoilers)
- Diamond Debtors vs Sparkle Pop Over "Brazen And Unauthorized Actions"
- Cyclops Solo In The Daily LITG, 27th of August, 2025
LITG one year ago, Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue
- It's Morphin' Time with the Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue
- The Future Of The Fantastic Four And Doctor Doom At Marvel (Spoilers)
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr: "Wonder Woman Just Joined The Justice League"
- Absolute Power, Amanda Waller And The Multiverse (DC Comics Spoilers)
- Alien: Romulus Director Addresses the Film's Big Reveal
- Zeb Wells Ties Up Loose Spider-Ends (Amazing Spider-Man #56 Spoilers)
- She-Hulk Still Doesn't Know Who Spider-Man Is (Amazing #56 Spoilers)
- Detective Comics #1088 Preview: Batman vs. Literally Everyone, Again
- No More American Horror Story in the Daily LITG, 26th of August, 2024
- Power Girl & Axel Gust Put A Label On It… (Spoilers)
- No Ethical Billionaires? Hey Bruce! Gotham City Sirens #4 (Spoilers)
- Ed Piskor's Family to Crowdfund His Final Work, Switchblade Shorties
- Viz Media's X-Men Manga Remastered in November 2024 Solicits
- Comic Book Folk React To… Oasis Announcing A Reunion Tour
- Mutant Hatred Of Krakoa Amongst The Love In X-Men #3 (Spoilers)
LITG two years ago, Commander Ultra Magnus
- The Transformers: The Movie 86-21 Ultra Magnus Arrives from Hasbro
- DC Comics President Thought Joss Whedon's Justice League Was Terrible
- The Flash #1 – It's Like Immortal Hulk & Saga Of The Swamp Thing
- Saraya Becomes AEW Women's Champion at All In, Stabbing WWE in Back
- Doctor Who Deal with "Respectful" Disney "A Fantastic Thing": BBC
- Mega Rayquaza Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Fest 2023
- Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) Betrays WWE, Appears at AEW All In
- Hasbro Debuts Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Terracon Nightbird
- American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Teaser: They're Everywhere
- Tom Brevoort Expects Marvel Age #1000 To "Sell Out Pretty Instantly"
- Marvel's First Film Was Iron Man Because Kids Thought He Was A Robot
- Tom King Wants Wonder Woman To Get Her Own Dark Knight Returns
- Donald Trump Was There When Marvel First Created The MCU
- Dead Detective #1 in Blackbox November 2023 Solicits
- Squish & Squash Launch in Keenspot November 2023 Solicits
- American Horror Story Teased in The Daily LITG, 27th of August, 2023
LITG three years ago, Marvel Removes Old Shang-Chi Comics
- Marvel Comics Removes Masters Of Kung Fu Mentions From Its Website
- Superman & Lois: Alex Garfin Clears Up Jonathan Kent Recasting Rumors
- Star Trek: Picard S03 Will Include Tasha Yar, Denise Crosby Confirms
- McFarlane Celebrates Batman: TAS 30th Anniversary with Deluxe Figure
- She-Hulk: Before Tatiana Maslany, We (Almost) Had… Brigitte Nielsen?
- Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale Event Happens Today
- Pheromosa Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: GO Fest Finale
- The Flash Gets His Own Wave of DC Page Punchers from McFarlane
- Okay, Let's Try And Make This Chris Claremont Story Go Viral As Well
- McFarlane Kicks off New Batman: Arkham City BAF Wave with Batman
- Psychedelic Adventures of A Hero Mailman in Speed Comics, at Auction
- The Mighty Seventh and Harvey's Speed Comics #38, Up for Auction
- Shock Gibson vs an Army of the Dead in Speed Comics #1, Up for Auction
- Frank Miller Presents Ashcan Gets A Second Printing For Comic Stores
- Eternal Descent #1 Preview Kicks Of New Era with Writer Michael Moreci
- AfterShock, Titan, Ablaze, Frank Miller Made Deluxe Diamond Publishers
- Golden Age Comic Creator Lily Renée, Dies At The Age Of 101
- DC Release Video Interviews for Death Of Superman 30th Anniversary
- Grimm Fairy Tales Holiday Pinups in Zenescope November 2022 Solicits
- Tasha Yar Returns To Star Trek in The Daily LITG, 27th August 2022
LITG four years ago, World Of Warcraft's Future
- World Of Warcraft Dev Team Issues Statement On Game's Future
- WWE Is Reportedly In The Dog House With Both Of Its TV Networks
- The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero
- DC Comics To Publish Grant Morrison's Absolute Multiversity
- Bryan Hitch and Geoff Johns' Redcoat, From Image Comics
- Tonight Is August 2021 GO Battle Night In Pokémon GO
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife Getting A Ecto-1 Themed Popcorn Bucket
- DC Comics Blames Pandemic For Delays And Shortages
- CinemaCon: Universal Drops 1st Look At Jurassic World: Dominion & More
- First Look: Bruce Banner Piloting Hulk #1 by Donny Cates, Ryan Ottley
- New Comic-Con Museum Being Built In San Diego
- Reborn as a Vending Machine Manga: Yen Press to Publish E-Chapters
- Shuri Vs Venom In New Marvel Comics Novel Series
- 13 Free Comic Book Day 2021 Titles, Available Digitally
- Titan to Publish Cowboy Bebop Comic by Dan Watters & Lamar Mathurin
- The Promise Collection 1943: Wonder Woman for President
- What Keyboard Can Withstand The Tumultuous Typing Of Alan Moore?
- PrintWatch: Nocterra, Radiant Black, Moon Knight, Kang, Star Wars
- Pokémon GO Battle Night in The Daily LITG, 27th August 2021
LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Critical Role, Walking Dead
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
- Critical Role Releases A New Look At Their Upcoming Animated Series
- Fear the Walking Dead Star Jenna Elfman: "Messed Up Stuff" in Season 6
- Funko Unveils New South Park Pops Headed Our Way
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- The Three Jokers – So What Does It All Mean Then? (Spoilers)
- Did The Joker No Longer Kill Jason Todd? The Three Jokers Suggests So
- Batwoman, Black Canary & White Canary Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls
- Batwing #19 and #20 Sell For $1000 on eBay After DC Black Batman News
- Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl Return with Kotobukiya
- The Campaign To #SaveHellblazer Ramps Up A Notch
- Marvel Comics Variant Covers Based On Fortnite Season 4
- Batman Ego Sells For $100 on eBay, After Links to The Batman Movie
- Leigh Baulch's Early Designs For The Sandman Looked Like David Bowie
- Valiant Comics Open Submissions For Published Comic Book Writers
LITG six years ago, Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000
When it was all about Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000…
- That Mystery "Incoming" Figure From Marvel's December 2019 Teaser – is it Hulking as a New Captain Marvel?
- How Tomorrow's Marvel Comics #1000 Will Change Things (Spoilers)
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Presents "The Charlie-Work It Out Plan"
- Misprinted "Mystic Intellect" Deck Sparks Interest – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Hot Toys Unveils "Justice League Batman" Finished Product
- A New Look for Poison Ivy and The Joker in Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass
- Erik Larsen and Brian Keene vs. Terrific Production Over Creator Rights
- Gossip: No One Mention the Inhumans, Ms Marvel
- Fanboy Rampage: Whose Job Is It To Sell Comics, Anyway?
- Immortal Hulk Gossip – to Relaunch Or Not? And When?
- Doomsday Clock #11 Printed, In Stock at Diamond, In Comic Shops Next Week Alongside Legion: Millennium #1
- Gossip: The Future of Peter Milligan and Mike Allred's The X-Cellent?
- "Proud Boys" Protest Mile High Comics in Denver, Colorado, Over Drag Show
- Interview: Mini Ladd Chats About His Career & His New Tour
- Gossip: The Future for Weapon Plus and Weapon X
- Kevin Conroy talks Arrowverse crossover, advice for Robert Pattinson
- "Supernatural," "The Orville" & More: 5 Bad TV Clichés [BC TV Meltdown]
- Gossip: DC Comics, Mad Magazine, Warner Bros and AT&T Realpolitik at Play
- Gossip: A Dr Strange Event in December to Relaunch the Series?
- "Supernatural," "The Orville" & More: 5 Bad TV Clichés [BC TV Meltdown]
- "Thor: Love and Thunder" Director Taika Waititi on New "Power Couple"
- Video Trailer for Marvel Comics #1000 – as Mark Waid's Captain America Essay Amended Over Politics
- The Batman Tattoos That Won It, in Channel 4's Naked Attraction Dating Show
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Dell Barras, artist on Green Arrow, Batman, Superman, Hulk, Conan the Barbarian, Motormouth.
- Mike Leeke, artist on Robotech, Elementals, H.A.R.D. Corps, X-O Manowar and more.
- Brian Sutton, colourist at Antarctic Press.
- Keith Quinn, artist on Fame: Jackie Robinson
- David Miller, artist on Malefic, Grimm Fairy Tales, Screwed, Honk!
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Cyclops, Cyclops, Cyclops, Cyclops, Cyclops, Cyclops,