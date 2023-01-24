Harley Quinn, HIMYF, Tim Allen, Drag Race & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Harley Quinn, HIMYF, Pamela Anderson/Tim Allen, M&Ms, Ghosts, Drag Race, The Last of Us, The Flash & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us The Union Underground with "Across the Nation," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes HBO Max previewing Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy's very problematic Valentine's Day, Hilary Duff teases another familiar HIMYM face appearing in Hulu's How I Met Your Father Season 2, Pamela Anderson accusing her Home Improvement co-star Tim Allen of exposing himself to her on the set, M&Ms apparently giving into Tucker Carlson & others who oversexualize their candy, CBS dropping an overview and some preview images for Ghosts S02E14 "Trevor's Body." and MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 unleashed the season's "Snatch Game."

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Harley Quinn, HIMYF, Tim Allen, Drag Race & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, HBO's The Last of Us, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Disney+'s Willow, The CW's The Flash, USA Network's WWE Raw, STARZ's Party Down, NBC's Law & Order: SVU/Organized Crime, Amazon's The Boys, Disney+'s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Netflix's That '90s Show, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, January 24, 2023:

My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 16 Review: Sins of The Father

Star Trek: Picard EP Terry Matalas Previews Worf's Season 3 Mindset

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Ep. 4 Brings Snatch Game Goodness: Review

The Three-Body Problem: Disappointing Episode 6 Now Free to Watch

The Last of Us Creators Wrote But Never Filmed Backstory For Tess

Saturday Night Live Postproduction Team Votes to Authorize Strike

Willow: Ron Howard on Season 2 Possibilities, Sequel Series Response

The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 Overview: Barry & Iris Go Groundhog Day

WWE Raw 30 Preview: Will Vince McMahon Make His TV Return Tonight?

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Features HIMYM "Special Guest": Duff

Home Improvement: Tim Allen Denies Exposing Himself to Pamela Anderson

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 14 "Trevor's Body" Images, Overview Released

Party Down: STARZ Gets The Party Started with New Preview Images

Law & Order: Christopher Meloni Knows It's Mariska Hargitay's Day

Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Face "A Very Problematic Valentine's Day"

The Boys: Jack Quaid Bestows Upon 2023 His First Official Thumbs-Up

M&Ms Folds Under Pressure, Puts Spokescandies on "Indefinite Pause"

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Filming Wrap Reportedly Confirmed

The Always Sunny Podcast Shares IASIP Season 16 Writing Updates & More

That '90s Show Season 1 Review: Familiar Themes Blunt Show's Potential

The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Adventures in Babysitting

