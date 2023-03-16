James Gunn/Batman/Superman, Eric Andre & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, AEW, The Blacklist, Monk, The Boys, Star Trek: SNW, Gunn/Superman/Batman, Daredevil, Doctor Who & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, March 16, 2023:

SNL: Jenna Ortega's Multi-Cam "Exorcism"; Please Don't Destroy Images

Taya Valkyrie is All Elite, Answers Jade Cargill on AEW Dynamite

AEW Announces Canadian Tour, Forbidden Door 2 PPV in Toronto

The Blacklist Season 10 Ep. 4 Preview; James Spader on 200th Episode

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie: Tony Shalhoub Returns to Peacock

The Boys Season 4: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Offers Proper Salute "At Work"

Star Trek: SNW Stars Navia & Gooding Discuss Season 2 Ortegas, Uhura

Yellowjackets S02 Cast Tackles Florence + The Machine's "Just a Girl"

James Gunn Confirms Directing Superman: Legacy in Heartfelt Post

Riverdale Final Season Key Art: Surviving The Past to Save The Future

Daredevil: Michael Gandolfini "Giddy" About "Born Again," Joining MCU

Willow: Disney+ & Lucasfilm Sequel Series Not Returning for Season 2

The Great Muta Confirmed as Next WWE Hall of Fame 2023 Inductee

Bupkis: Davidson, Falco & Pesci's Peacock Series Arrives on May 4th

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 E05 Promo: It's Worse Than Jean-Luc Thought

Mrs. Davis: Peacock Series We Didn't See Coming Drops Official Trailer

The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Preview: FOX's Next Reality Show?

Zack Snyder Teases Something Comes #FullCircle in April: Our Thoughts

AEW Dynamite Preview: International Title Defended for First Time

Doctor Who: UNIT Spinoff Confirmed? Tennant/Tate in Christmas Special?

The Rookie, The Last of Us, Yellowjackets & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Russell T Davies's Doctor Who Greatest Thing Daily LITG 15th March 2023

