Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Silk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I suggest we learn to love ourselves/Before it's made illegal/When will we learn? (When will we learn?)/When will we change? (When will we change?)/Just in time to see it all come down/Those left standing/Will make millions/Writing books on the way/It should have been/She woke in the morning/She knew that her life had passed her by/And she called out a warning, warning/"Don't ever let life pass you by… the BCTV Daily Dispatch!" With respect to Incubus for "Warning" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes us pitching an idea on how "Buffy" & Wolf Pack star Sarah Michelle Gellar could save us from Herschel Walker, Amazon & Sony teaming up for multiple live-action Marvel series (beginning with Angela Kang's Silk: Spider Society), Deborah Ann Woll revealing she hasn't been called for Daredevil: Born Again, Twin Peaks star Jan D'Arcy talking Showtime revival & working with David Lynch, and Mark Hamill offering a reality check on the Star Wars Holiday Special.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Netflix's Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, Crunchyroll, AMC's The Walking Dead, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, HBO's Westworld, Netflix's Sonic Prime, The CW's DC's Stargirl, Hasbro/eOne sale, TBS' AEW Dynamite, King of the Hill/Thanksgiving, and huge birthday love to It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star & pop culture icon Danny DeVito!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Friday, November 18, 2022:

Happy Birthday, Danny DeVito! An Always Sunny Appreciation Reminder

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Preview Released

Mark Hamill Offers Essential Star Wars Holiday Special Reality Check

Deborah Ann Woll on Daredevil Return: "They Have Not Called Me Yet"

Twin Peaks Star Jan D'Arcy on Series Return, Working with David Lynch

Crunchyroll Launches Discord to Help Bring Anime Fans Together

Silk: Spider Society: Sony/Amazon Set Live-Action Marvel Series Deal

The Walking Dead: More Finale/Spinoffs Details; Full NYCC 2022 Panel

Rick and Morty Season 6: Butter Robot's New Purpose; Jerry Owns S06?

Westworld Star Luke Hemsworth on "Disappointing" Cancellation News

Sonic Prime Goes Into Overdrive This December: Official Trailer/Poster

Sarah Michelle Gellar Could Be Key to Saving Us from Herschel Walker

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Ep. 12 Images, Promo; Finale Overview Released

Hasbro Readying "The Rookie," "Yellowjackets" Producer eOne for Sale

AEW Dynamite: MJF Turns Heel Again and Praises Tony Khan After Show

Celebrate World Cup Weekend with Crunchyroll's Soccer Anime Line-Up

King Of The Hill Made the Case for Why Thanksgiving Truly Sucks

