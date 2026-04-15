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Marvel Layoffs, Will Trent Shocker & The Boys: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Will Trent, William Shatner, Marvel/Disney, Chappelle's Show, The Boys, Good Omens 3, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Marvel faces major layoffs as Disney restructuring hits Marvel Entertainment and Marvel Studios hard.

The Boys teases new drama with The Deep's "Nepo Daddy" Soldier Boy issues ahead of Season 5 episode 3.

Will Trent showrunners discuss shocking character death and its impact on the series going forward.

TV news roundup includes updates on Doctor Who, Good Omens 3, Chappelle's Show, and more favorites.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Will Trent, William Shatner, Fire Country/Sheriff Country, Marvel/Disney, Chappelle's Show, Liv Morgan, Matlock, The Boys, Ryan Reynolds/Rob Mac, Good Omens 3, SNL UK, Alan Ritchson, NCIS, The Rookie, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, April 15th, 2026:

The Cars That Drove Us: Dunham on Batmobile, Schwarzenegger & More

Will Trent Showrunners on What [SPOILERS] Death Means Moving Forward

William Shatner Tackles Star Trek/Starfleet Academy Hate: "Get a Life"

Fire Country/Sheriff Country: Medical-Focused Spinoff in Development?

I Just Talked To Marvel About How And Why Layoffs Are Happening

Disney Layoffs Expected to Hit Marvel Entertainment, Marvel Studios

Chappelle's Show: Chappelle "Considering" Sketch Comedy Series Revisit

Liv Morgan Unveils Trouble Music Video on WWE Raw – Review

WWE Raw Review: WWE Makes the Best of a Bad Situation It Also Made

Matlock: Here's an Early Look at Next Week's 2-Episode Season 2 Finale

Disney Layoffs Underway This Week: Expected to Impact 1000 Employees

The Boys S05E03 Teaser: The Deep Has "Nepo Daddy" Soldier Boy Issues

Ryan Reynolds Takes a More Free-Flowing Approach to Rob Mac Birthday

Good Omens 3 Trailer Tomorrow; Muriel Offers Personal Season 2 Recap

Dexter: Resurrection Welcomes Dan Stevens as Season 2 Series Regular

SNL UK Returns with Nicola Coughlan/Foo Fighters, Aimee Lou Wood/Meek

The Boys Showrunner Defends Feeling "Anxious" About Series Finale

The Rookie/Supernatural; The Watcher Watches DDBA: BCTV Daily Dispatch

NCIS: Sydney S03E15 "The Collective" Preview & Season 3 First Look

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson to Host Netflix Survival Competition Series

NCIS: Origins S02E15 "Johnny B. Goode" Preview; S02 Finale First Look

NCIS S23E16: "S.O.S." Preview; S23 Finale Overview, Image Released

RJ Decker Tackles a Strange Case: S01E07 "You've Got Bale" Preview

Will Trent Turns to Dr. Roach: S04E15 "The Blank Expanse of Nothing"

For All Mankind Star Joel Kinnaman Reflects on Ed's 5-Season Journey

The Rookie S08E17 Overview; Hawley Teases S08 Finale, Updates "North"

Doctor Who Pressure "Quite Intense": Capaldi on How Role Changed Him

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