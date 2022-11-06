Neil Gaiman, Stranger Things, Titans, TUA & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser/Midnights become my afternoons/When my depression works the graveyard shift/All of the people I've ghosted stand there in the room/I should not be left to my own devices/They come with prices and vices/I end up in crises/Tale as old as time/I wake up screaming from dreaming/One day I'll watch as you're leaving/'Cause you got tired of my scheming/For the last time/It's me/Hi!/I'm the problem, it's me/At teatime/Everybody agrees/I'll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror/It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Taylor Swift for "Anti-Hero" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Neil Gaiman explaining why he can't make a "The Books of Magic" series happen, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman dropping some big Season 4 news, HBO Max's Titans dropping new images for S04E03 "Jinx," and today is the day to celebrate "Stranger Things Day."

Plus, check out our additional coverage: NBC's Saturday Night Live, WWE Crown Jewel, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade & Bluey, The CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel, HBO's House of the Dragon, AMC's The Walking Dead, FX's Sons of Anarchy, HBO Max's Scoob! Holiday Haunt, ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails, Puppet History, Netflix's Daredevil, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle, Black Star Set for Next Weekend

Neil Gaiman Is Not the One to Ask About "The Books of Magic" Series

WWE Crown Jewel Report: Logan Paul Suffers Torn Meniscus, MCL; More

Bluey Rules! New Balloon Debuts at 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Colin Mochrie Confirms End After 12 Seasons

Buffy Star James Marsters Promotes Voting with "Spike's Voter Drive"

House of the Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Named to GQ Men of the Year 2022

The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 22 "Faith" Preview: Yumiko Has A Plan

Charlie Hunnam's Focus on Writing Should Include An SOA/Jax Prequel

Saturday Night Live: Where's Our On-Set Promo? Amy Schumer Rewind

Scoob! Holiday Haunt Co-Writer Confirms Film Complete But Now What?

Titans Season 4 Ep. 3 Images; Joseph Morgan Shares Reaction Video

Big Sky Season 3 Ep. 8 Promo; Ackles Does Decent Reba Impersonation

Stranger Things Day Promises Season 5 "Surprise Reveals" & More

The Capture Creator Ben Chanan Discusses Season 2, Ensemble Cast

WWE Crown Jewel: Can Logan Paul Be Obnoxious In Saudi Arabia, Too?

Puppet History Season 5 Trailer Hatches, Hinting Professor Return

Sorry, Daredevil Fans: Season 4 Was Set for "Epic" Hallway Fight Scene

Doctor Who: Looking Back at Chibnall's The Power of The Doctor Script

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Ep. 1 Title Revealed, Production Begins

