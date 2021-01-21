NXT Video Clips: Dusty Rhodes Classic, Fight Pit, Karrion Kross, More

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from Mar-a-Lago, where have disguised myself as major Trump donor and former cabinet member Linda McMahon in order to infiltrate the former president's inner circle. Comrades, this pantsuit is really tight, but it will be worth it for El Presidente to have a heads up on what Trump is planning for his next move so that, if need be, I can rig another election for Joe Biden. But let's not discuss such vulgar matters, my friends. Instead, let's watch together some video highlights from last night's episode of NXT.

Headlined by a Fight Pit match between Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa, last night's NXT was otherwise focused primarily on the men's and women's Dusty Rhodes Classic tag team tournaments, Finn Balor's bromance with Kyle O'Reilly, and Karrion Kross's hunger for the NXT Championship. Here are the video highlights WWE released from the show:

And that's all for this week, folks!

