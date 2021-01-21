NXT Video Clips: Dusty Rhodes Classic, Fight Pit, Karrion Kross, More

The official logo for WWE NXT.

Headlined by a Fight Pit match between Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa, last night's NXT was otherwise focused primarily on the men's and women's Dusty Rhodes Classic tag team tournaments, Finn Balor's bromance with Kyle O'Reilly, and Karrion Kross's hunger for the NXT Championship. Here are the video highlights WWE released from the show:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCqSoUAT44s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWapkoBcLL8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=br8mSXBq_4Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnFNBOaBNiE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20KpuU7AnmI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PndlBBhR5k
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hS2yKHe5u3Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4JoOl8hBsc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGLRiUW5IyM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7SJnzwQvuY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5FvhrqzqF0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKsltirOapg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSPobw3nc3I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4pMS4P92nQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmGDlM1x2kk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49QT6f712go
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8P0KlcNQvWU

WWE NXT airs weekly on the USA Network on Wednesdays at 8PM, going head to head with rival AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. Surprisingly, NXT has been the underdog in the war. In addition to the weekly show, NXT Takeover events can be viewed on the WWE Network. Bleeding Cool's expert pro wrestling "journalism" team provides weekly recaps and analysis of NXT's weekly TV show as well as live coverage of Takeover events and nonstop obsession over the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars.

