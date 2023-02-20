Rick and Morty, #SaveWarriorNun, Gunn/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Mercedes Moné/NJPW, Rick and Morty, James Gunn/DCU, #SaveWarriorNun, The Last of Us, and lots more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Joe Walsh with "Life's Been Good," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Mercedes Moné winning the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW's "Battle in the Valley," making the case as to why Evil Morty is the wildcard that Rick and Morty need to worry about, DC Studios' James Gunn offering more DCU updates (including Superman: Legacy), Warrior Nun fans running the #SaveWarriorNun campaign past 10 million tweets, HBO's The Last of Us bringing us an emotional family reunion, and actor, comedian & author Richard Belzer (aka Det. John Munch) passing away, age 78.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, Jeremy Renner, Amazon's Carnival Row, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, February 20, 2023:

The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 6 "Kin" Review: Joel's Uneasy Reunion

The Three-Body Problem Ep. 21 Review: Alien Invasion! Ask Me Anything!

Warrior Nun/#SaveWarriorNun Tweets Break 10M; Barry Keeps Promise

James Gunn "Very Far" Into "Superman: Legacy" Script & More Updates

Jeremy Renner Undergoes Electric Stimulation Workout in Update Video

Rick and Morty: Evil Morty's Meta Mind Blower Key to Everything?

Law & Order, Homicide Star Richard Belzer Passes Away, Age 78

Carnival Row Season 2 Eps. 1 & 2 Painfully Powerful Start: Review

NJPW Releases Mercedes Moné/KAIRI Highlights, Post-Match Comments

Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Making Room For Another "Mac" In Philly

Doctor Who, Loki S02, The Flash, Gunn/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The CEO Seals The Deal: Mercedes Moné New IWGP Women's Champion

